New app and website reboot Bankwest for national customer growth.
23 February 2025
Bankwest has launched a new banking app and website, signalling the next stage of its accelerated digital investment in its brand, products and services, with an ambition to become Australia’s favourite digital bank.
February 2025 interest rate update.
18 February 2025
Bankwest has today announced changes to the interest rates for its variable home loan products.
Bankwest Emergency Assistance for TC Zelia-affected areas in WA.
14 February 2025
Bankwest is providing Emergency Assistance to customers and businesses in areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Zelia in WA.
Bankwest Online Customer Experience feedback.
6 February 2025
See the winners of our Bankwest Online Customer Feedback Competition.
Bankwest announces new State Manager Third Party.
6 December 2024
Bankwest has appointed Laura Leckie as the new State Manager of Victoria and Tasmania, Third Party.
Bankwest Bankwest confirms growth plans with transition to digital bank.
6 March 2024
Bankwest will transition to a digital bank in 2024, enabling it to accelerate investment in delivering simple and easy digital banking and broker services to meet the needs of more homeowners across Australia.