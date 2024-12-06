Bankwest announces new State Manager Third Party.
Bankwest has appointed Laura Leckie as the new State Manager of Victoria and Tasmania, Third Party.
Laura brings over nine years of experience at Aussie Home Loans and was most recently Queensland Head of Retail for the aggregator, where she led staff across 54 retail stores.
In roles ranging from recruitment to sales management and senior leadership, Laura has acquired extensive broker knowledge and experience in people leadership, coaching, and development.
Bankwest General Manager of Third Party Ian Rakhit said: “Laura’s appointment reflects our commitment to our critical broker network and our focus on ensuring human to human support for brokers in moments that matter.
“Bankwest aspires to be Australia’s favourite digital bank and Best Broker Bank, and we’ll continue to invest in our people and solutions that will enable us to better support brokers into the future.
“With the appointment of Laura, I look forward to building on how we continue to meet changing broker and customer needs, so brokers can provide the best possible experience for more customers across Australia."
