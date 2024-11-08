Careers.
We seek bold creators and innovative thinkers to help us become Australia's favourite digital bank.
Join us. Here’s why.
Development.
Flexible working.
We offer flexible working arrangements to help you thrive.
Volunteering.
Work perks.
Recognition.
Inclusion.
The smiles behind seriously simple banking.
Our values shape our work.
Care
We care about our customers and each other – we serve with humility and transparency.
Courage
We have the courage to step in, speak up and lead by example.
Commitment
We are unwavering in our commitment – we do what’s right and we work together to get things done.
Be part of something bigger.
Grow with us
We give you the tools you need to be successful in your role. With structured learning programs, online courses or on the job learning, you’ll be encouraged to develop in a way that suits you.
Expand your horizons
We celebrate curiosity and support you to explore your opportunities across Bankwest and the CommBank Group. This also means you’ll have access to more ways to build new skills and develop your career.
Our teams.
Each of our teams are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver for our customers.
Personal Banking.
Provides seamless experiences for our customers over the phone and online.
Products.
Responsible for the design, compliance and end-to-end management of our financial products, including home loans, consumer finance and deposits.
Customer, Marketing and Communications.
Creates timely, personal and relevant communications. Keeping our customers, colleagues, communities and brokers informed and engaged.
Technology.
Plays a critical role in designing and delivering market leading, resilient, technology solutions across the business.
Digital and Payments.
Responsible for end-to-end design and operation of our digital assets and payments experiences.
Enablement.
Leverages data, analytics, and insights to enable teams across the business to make strategic decisions.
Chief Controls Office.
Drives risk maturity and operational risk management to ensure our colleagues, customers and community are protected.
Risk Management.
Advises on operations, compliance and risk to inform customer decisions and experiences, and foster a strong risk culture.
Human Resources.
Plays a key strategic role in the development of our people and business.
Home Buying Distribution.
Partners with customers directly, and with brokers, to ensure our customers feel calm, confident and in-control and achieve their financial goals.
Retail Lending Operations.
Responsible for completing operational processes related to the origination, fulfilment and maintenance of home loans and credit cards.
Financial Services.
Analyses current performance and external economic trends to anticipate impacts and opportunities for the business.
Technology Graduate Program.
Our structured graduate programs start in February and run for up to two years.