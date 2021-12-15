Customer complaints.

On screen details:

Bankwest logo

How to make a complaint

Voice Over:

Here at Bankwest, your voice matters.

If something has made you unhappy, we want you to let us know.

By sharing your concerns, it’s not just a complaint – it’s a chance for us to make things right, quickly and fairly.

You can easily share your feedback online

On screen details:

www.bankwest.com.au/contact-us/registering-complaints

Voice Over:

with a phone call or message us 24/7 in the Bankwest App.

On screen details:

Call 13 17 19

Message us 24/7 in the app

Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired

National Relay Service users can be connected to any of our phone numbers.

TTY users call 13 36 77 and ask for 13 17 19.

Voice Relay call 1300 555 727 and ask for 13 17 19

SMS Relay text 0423 677 767

Available 8am - 5pm AWST Monday to Friday, except WA and national public holidays.

Voice Over:

And by sending us a letter.

On screen details:

To Bankwest, Customer Care

PO Box E237, Perth WA 6841

Voice Over:

No stamp needed – we’ll take care of the postage.

Once received, we’ll provide you with a reference number, along with the contact details of the person who will assist you.

We’ll listen closely to understand the issue and work together to set things right.

You’ll then hear from us with regular updates as we move towards a fair solution.

If we need more time than 30 days to resolve your complaint, or 21 days if it’s about credit defaults or hardship, we'll let you know why.

It could be that we need more details, like a written statement or a timeline of events.

We’ll do everything we can to help, but if you’re still not happy, you have another option.

Separate from Bankwest, The Australian Financial Complaints Authority AFCA is here to listen and free to use.

On screen details:

AFCA

Australian Financial Complaints Authority

1800 931 678

info@afca.org.au

afca.org.au

Voice Over:

By sharing your feedback, you’re helping us build better products, services and experiences for all.

Together, we’re making banking less complicated.

On screen details:

Visit the URL below:

www.bankwest.com.au/contact-us/registering-complaints