Customer complaints.
We don't always get things right, so if you’re not satisfied let us know. Find out how to make a complaint and what we'll do next. You can contact us or fill out our complaints form to get started.
How to make a complaint.
We're listening – if you have a complaint, including how we manage any Bankwest data shared via the Consumer Data Right (also known as Open Banking), please get in touch. We'll take your complaint seriously and work with you to resolve your dissatisfaction quickly. Our aim is to find a reasonable and fair resolution for you. We'll acknowledge your complaint within one business day.
You can either contact us by phone, Bankmail or by sending us a letter. Or fill out our complaints form. Include your name, contact details, complaint description and how you’d like it resolved.
For more information you can also download our Customer Complaints Guide.
What happens after you make a complaint?
We’ll respond to you within one business day.
We will acknowledge your complaint within one business day. Most complaints can be resolved by teams on the spot or within a few days. You’ll be given a reference number and the details of the person handling your complaint.
We’ll keep you updated.
We’ll do what we can to fix your problem, and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We’ll also let you know once we have a resolution.
If we're unable to provide a final response to your complaint within 30 days, we'll explain the reason for the delay, provide a new response date, and keep you updated on our progress.
- General insurance product or service complaints: We'll update you on your complaint every 10 business days. We'll do this unless we resolve it sooner or you agree to a different timeframe.
- Credit-related complaints involving both hardship or default notice complaints: This includes requests to postpone enforcement proceeding. We'll update you within 21 days. If agreement is reached, the credit provider or lessor has 30 days to confirm the terms of conditions in writing.
- Electronic payment complaints: This includes complaints related to ATM, EFTPOS, credit card transactions, online payments and BPAY®. We'll respond to within 21 days. If we’re unable to, we will let you know why.
Our complaints handling principles.
We will at all times:
- Ensure it’s free for our customers to make a complaint to us.
- Listen to our customers and take the time to understand their concerns.
- Act honestly, consistently and fairly in the handling of all complaints.
- Empower our employees and representatives to act with authority and integrity when investigating and resolving complaints.
- Keep our customers or their representatives updated on the progress of their complaint, use plain English and consider any communication or accessibility assistance they may need.
- Apologise as soon as we become aware we have done the wrong thing and apply the Commonwealth Bank’s ‘Should We’ test to make things right.
- Consider our customers’ personal circumstances with sensitivity and respect, particularly if they are experiencing vulnerability, and provide appropriate support.
- Investigate complaints thoroughly and without unnecessary delay.
- Make a genuine attempt to resolve complaints as quickly as possible, and provide prompt financial compensation where it is the right thing to do.
- Co-operate with external dispute resolution bodies (where relevant).
- Learn from the complaints we receive and escalate issues which could impact other customers.
- Endeavour to avoid legal proceedings by using alternative dispute resolution processes whenever possible. Where it’s not possible to avoid litigation, we’ll adhere to CBA’s Model Litigant Principles (PDF).
If you’re unhappy with our resolution.
Australian Financial Complaints Authority.
Lodge a dispute through the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA)
This is our external dispute resolution provider. AFCA provides fair and independent financial services complaint resolution that is free to consumers.
Keep in mind, before AFCA can investigate your complaint, they require you to have first given us the opportunity to address the complaint.
Post:
Australian Financial Complaints Authority
GPO Box 3
Melbourne VIC 3001
Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.
Contact the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner
This is an option if your complaint is about your privacy or your Bankwest data shared via the Consumer Data Right (also known as Open Banking).
Post:
Office of the Australian Information Commissioner
GPO Box 5218
Sydney NSW 2001
Rights, obligations & Banking Code of Practice.
You may also want to find out about your banking rights and obligations or read the Banking Code of Practice.
Customer Complaints guides.
Easy English complaints guide.
The guide is written in simple English to explain what to do if you have a complaint.
Easy English Complaints Guide (PDF)
This guide is also available in a range of other languages below.
Complaints guides in other languages.
The complaints guide is also available in the following languages:
- العربية / Arabic (PDF)
- မြန်မာ / Burmese (PDF)
- دری آسان / Dari (PDF)
- فارسی / Farsi (PDF)
- Wikang Filipino / Filipino (PDF)
- Ελληνικά / Greek (PDF)
- आसान हिंदी / Hindi (PDF)
- Italiano / Italian (PDF)
- ភាសាខ្មែរ / Khmer (PDF)
- 한국어 / Korean (PDF)
- Bahasa Melayu / Malay (PDF)
- सजिलो अंग्रेजी / Nepali (PDF)
- 中文 / Simplified Chinese (PDF)
- எளிதான தமிழ் / Tamil (PDF)
- ภาษาไทย / Thai (PDF)
- Tiếng Việt / Vietnamese (PDF)
How we manage your complaints.
Video with Auslan interpreter.
On screen details:
Bankwest logo
How to make a complaint
Voice Over:
Here at Bankwest, your voice matters.
If something has made you unhappy, we want you to let us know.
By sharing your concerns, it’s not just a complaint – it’s a chance for us to make things right, quickly and fairly.
You can easily share your feedback online
On screen details:
www.bankwest.com.au/contact-us/registering-complaints
Voice Over:
with a phone call or message us 24/7 in the Bankwest App.
On screen details:
Call 13 17 19
Message us 24/7 in the app
Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired
National Relay Service users can be connected to any of our phone numbers.
TTY users call 13 36 77 and ask for 13 17 19.
Voice Relay call 1300 555 727 and ask for 13 17 19
SMS Relay text 0423 677 767
Available 8am - 5pm AWST Monday to Friday, except WA and national public holidays.
Voice Over:
And by sending us a letter.
On screen details:
To Bankwest, Customer Care
PO Box E237, Perth WA 6841
Voice Over:
No stamp needed – we’ll take care of the postage.
Once received, we’ll provide you with a reference number, along with the contact details of the person who will assist you.
We’ll listen closely to understand the issue and work together to set things right.
You’ll then hear from us with regular updates as we move towards a fair solution.
If we need more time than 30 days to resolve your complaint, or 21 days if it’s about credit defaults or hardship, we'll let you know why.
It could be that we need more details, like a written statement or a timeline of events.
We’ll do everything we can to help, but if you’re still not happy, you have another option.
Separate from Bankwest, The Australian Financial Complaints Authority AFCA is here to listen and free to use.
On screen details:
AFCA
Australian Financial Complaints Authority
Voice Over:
By sharing your feedback, you’re helping us build better products, services and experiences for all.
Together, we’re making banking less complicated.
On screen details:
Visit the URL below:
www.bankwest.com.au/contact-us/registering-complaints
Ways to get in touch with us.
General enquiries.
Call us on 13 17 19
If you’re overseas call +61 8 9449 2840
You can call us 24/7. Calls made overseas from landlines or mobile phones will be subject to standard international call rates.
Deaf, deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired.
National Relay Service Users can be connected to any of our phone numbers.
- TTY users call 13 36 77 and ask for 13 17 19
- Voice Relay call 1300 555 727 and ask for 13 17 19
- SMS Relay text 0423 677 767
Available 8am - 5pm AWST Monday to Friday, except WA and national public holidays.
Interpreter services.
Access the government’s free Translating and Interpreter Service over the phone.
Available in more than 150 languages.
Call us on 13 17 19 to ask about this complimentary service.
Bankmail.
For your own security, please don’t send anyone (not even us) information about your accounts.
- Log in to Bankwest Online Banking
- Go to ‘Message centre’
- Click ‘Bankmail’.
Post.
Write to our complaints team at:
Bankwest Customer Care,
PO Box E237,
Perth, WA 6841.
There’s no need to use a stamp – we’ll pay for the postage.
Private banking customers.
Contact your Relationship Manager or your Private Banker for support.
Things to consider.
