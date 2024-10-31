Savings accounts that stack up.
Find your fit.
Hero Saver.
A savings account that rewards you for good saving habits.
Variable Hero rate
What you get with a Bankwest savings account.
Supercharge your savings.
Track your goals
Create a goal, set up regular deposits and track your progress in the app.
Save on auto
Set and forget with recurring transfers to put aside money regularly.
It’s in your interest
See your interest rate and name your accounts, in the app.
Common questions.
A linked account is a bank account. They can be used to access or transfer money to and from an interest-earning account.
Fees and charges may apply to linked account.
Things to consider.
Rates
Rates are variable and subject to change.
Easy Saver
The Easy Saver variable introductory rate only applies to new accounts. Not available if you’ve had the introductory rate on an Easy Saver Account in the last two years. Variable introductory rate and term are set out in the welcome letter. At the end of the introductory rate term, the account reverts to the Easy Saver variable rate. T&Cs subject to change.
Hero Saver
A standard variable rate applies each month you make a withdrawal and/or deposit less than $200. A standard variable rate also applies to balances over $250,001 and up to $5,000,000.99. Interest is calculated at the applicable rate on the portion of the balance which falls within each of the tiers.