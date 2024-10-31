Skip to main contentGo to search

Savings accounts that stack up.

Hit your savings goals – whether it's for a holiday or a rainy day fund.

Find your fit.

Rates shown are for balances up to $250,000.99. Different rates apply for different balance tiers.
5.15%p.a.
Variable Introductory rate
3.85%p.a.
Variable rate
Rates shown are for balances up to $250,000.99. Different rates apply for different balance tiers.
No fees
Earn interest with no strings
No minimum balance or monthly deposit required
Learn more

Hero Saver.

A savings account that rewards you for good saving habits.

4.35%p.a.

Variable Hero rate

0.95%p.a.
Standard variable rate
Rates shown are for balances up to $250,000.99. On balances from $250,001 to $5,000,000.99 the standard variable rate will apply.
No fees
Earn more interest when you deposit $200 monthly and make no withdrawals
No linked Bankwest bank account required
Learn more
The above rates are variable, calculated daily and paid on the first business day of the following month. Fees and charges may apply to linked accounts.

What you get with a Bankwest savings account.

Supercharge your savings.

Track your goals

Create a goal, set up regular deposits and track your progress in the app. 

Save on auto

Set and forget with recurring transfers to put aside money regularly.

It’s in your interest

See your interest rate and name your accounts, in the app.

Common questions.

In your ‘Money’ screen, select ‘Goals’. Select ‘Set up a new goal’ and follow the prompts.

A linked account is a bank account. They can be used to access or transfer money to and from an interest-earning account. 

Fees and charges may apply to linked account. 

You can open one Hero Saver and one Easy Saver account. For Hero Saver it’s up to you whether you want it to be a single or joint account, Easy Saver is only available in your own name.

Things to consider.

Rates

Rates are variable and subject to change.

Easy Saver

The Easy Saver variable introductory rate only applies to new accounts. Not available if you’ve had the introductory rate on an Easy Saver Account in the last two years. Variable introductory rate and term are set out in the welcome letter. At the end of the introductory rate term, the account reverts to the Easy Saver variable rate. T&Cs subject to change.

Hero Saver

A standard variable rate applies each month you make a withdrawal and/or deposit less than $200. A standard variable rate also applies to balances over $250,001 and up to $5,000,000.99. Interest is calculated at the applicable rate on the portion of the balance which falls within each of the tiers.

Separate app terms of use apply.
Images for illustrative purposes only.