How to change your password.
Read time 1 min
From the online banking login screen, click ‘Reset your password online’. From the app login screen, tap ‘Forgotten Password’.
In the app
- From the login screen, tap ‘Forgotten Password?’
- Enter your details. You'll need your Personal Access Number (PAN), date of birth, and the email address linked to your Bankwest account
- You'll be sent an SMS code (so we can confirm it’s really you)
- Create and confirm your new password, and you’re good to go.
In online banking
- From the login screen, click ‘Reset your password online’
- Enter your details. You'll need your Personal Access Number (PAN), date of birth, and the email address linked to your Bankwest account
- You'll be sent an SMS code (so we can confirm it’s really you)
- Create and confirm your new password.
I can’t reset my password
If you have trouble changing your password or you can’t find your PAN, call us on 13 17 19 and we’ll give you a temporary code over the phone.