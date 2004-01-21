Skip to main contentGo to search

How to change your password.

From the online banking login screen, click ‘Reset your password online’. From the app login screen, tap ‘Forgotten Password’.

In the app

  1. From the login screen, tap ‘Forgotten Password?
  2. Enter your details. You'll need your Personal Access Number (PAN), date of birth, and the email address linked to your Bankwest account
  3. You'll be sent an SMS code (so we can confirm it’s really you)
  4. Create and confirm your new password, and you’re good to go.

In online banking

  1. From the login screen, click ‘Reset your password online
  2. Enter your details. You'll need your Personal Access Number (PAN), date of birth, and the email address linked to your Bankwest account
  3. You'll be sent an SMS code (so we can confirm it’s really you)
  4. Create and confirm your new password.

I can’t reset my password

If you have trouble changing your password or you can’t find your PAN, call us on 13 17 19 and we’ll give you a temporary code over the phone.

