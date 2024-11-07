Customer Benefits.
Being with Bankwest comes with a few perks.
Competitions.
Best seats in the house.
We’ve teamed up with Optus Stadium, the Fremantle Dockers and RAC Arena to offer you the best seats in the house for a legendary line-up of international artists, live music shows and spectacular sporting events.
Take advantage of these perks.
Save on Fremantle Dockers merch.
Enjoy 10% off at the Fremantle Dockers store
Show your Bankwest Mastercard in-store to redeem this discount.
Get more with RAC Arena.
Get priority entry
Show your Bankwest Mastercard and cruise past the crowds.
10% off food and beverages
Show and pay with your Bankwest Mastercard.
Things to consider.
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.