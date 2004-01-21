Home loan repayments calculator

Calculations are estimates provided as a guide only. The outputs are based on the information you provide, if you provide any incomplete or inaccurate information, the results may not be appropriate to your circumstances. To determine which Bankwest loan is appropriate for you and for your circumstances please discuss with your Bankwest lender or broker.

Different financial institutions apply different formulas to their lending decisioning tools as such the refinance calculator may not apply a like for like calculation.

The Repayments & refinance calculator assumes and estimates your current loan repayments are Variable Principal and Interest (P&I), if you choose to compare an Interest Only (IO) Repayment loan the calculation will display IO repayment amount and display savings in repayments compared to your current P&I repayments. In this scenario although your repayment is lower you will not be paying any principal off your loan during the Interest Only period.

Calculations are not a loan approval and do not guarantee product attributes availability. Applications are subject to credit approval, satisfactory security and minimum deposit requirements. Conditions apply to all loan options. Full terms and conditions will be set out in our loan offer including the interest rate and repayment amount, if an offer is made. Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance may apply to your loan. This is a one-off cost and may be added to the loan amount. Any of these additional amounts will increase repayments under the loan. The calculator does not include LMI.

Fees and charges are payable. The calculations do not take into account fees, charges or other amounts that may be charged (such as establishment or monthly service fees or stamp duty). Fees, rates and terms and conditions are subject to change.

For fixed rate loans, after the fixed period ends, your repayment will change based on rates applicable at that time. For interest only loans, the estimated repayment amount applies to the interest only period.

Comparison rate is calculated on the statutory assumption of $150,000 loan over 25 years but the minimum required loan amount is $200,000 for the Complete Home Loan Package. Different rates apply for different loan amounts and may depend on the duration of a fixed rate period or the ratio of the loan amount to the property value.

WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan.