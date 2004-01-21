Using equity to buy another property.

Quite simply, home equity is the difference between the value of your property and the outstanding debt on your home loan. For example, if your home is worth $500,000 and the current debt on your home loan is $320,000, then your equity is $180,000.

How to calculate your usable equity.

A common misconception is that you can use all your equity to buy a property. In most instances, you can only borrow up to 80% of the value of your home.

With this in mind, here’s how you can calculate your usable equity:

Calculate 80% of the value of your home (for example: $500,000 x 80% = $400,000) S ubtract your current outstanding debt ($400,000 - $320,000 = $80,000).

This means you’d have $80,000 of usable equity to put towards a deposit for a home loan, as well as other buying costs like stamp duty and settlement fees.

If the usable equity isn’t enough to cover the full deposit and any stamp duty and settlement costs, you’ll also have to make a cash contribution.