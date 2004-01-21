How to log in for the first time.
What you’ll need to log in
You can start banking with us anytime using the Bankwest App or Bankwest Online Banking.
Here’s what you’ll need.
1. Personal Access Number (PAN)
You can find your PAN in the email or letter we sent you after you first opened your account or on your account statements.
2. Password or 4-digit PIN
If you applied online
Use the password you set during your application.
If you applied by any other means (e.g. via broker)
You would've received an SMS with a 4-digit PIN. When you first log in to the app or online banking, you’ll be prompted to use this.
Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be asked to set up a password to replace the temporary PIN. It’s also a good idea to set up secret questions.
How to log in
Bankwest App
- Download the Bankwest App from the App Store or Google Play
- Open the app
- Enter your PAN and either your password or temporary 4-digit PIN.
Bankwest Online banking
- Go to the top right corner of our website
- Click ‘Log in’ from the menu
- Select ‘Personal Online Banking’ from the drop-down
- Enter your PAN and either your password, or 4-digit PIN.
How we protect your money
We’re here to keep your money safe. If someone makes unauthorised transactions and you’ve followed our terms and conditions, we’ve got you covered. As long as neither you or any authorised user caused the loss, we’ll refund you the full amount.
Your privacy is our priority
We care about your privacy. We keep your data secure and only use it in ways we’ve explained. For more details, check out our Privacy Statement.
Common questions
Things to consider
