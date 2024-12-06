Skip to main contentGo to search

Contact us.

Need to get in touch? We’re here to help.

Speedy self-service.

See our help articles for getting common questions sorted.

Your card is lost, stolen or damaged

If your card is damaged, or if you’re certain it’s been lost or stolen, you can report it in the app or online banking.

View article

How to activate your card

You can access your digital card before your physical card arrives in the mail using the Bankwest App. Once your card arrives you can activate it in the app or in online banking.

View article

How to change your password

Reset your password in the Bankwest App or online banking login screen. You will need to enter your Personal Access Number (PAN), date of birth, email address and access to your mobile phone.

View article

Message us in the app.

Already a customer? 

Skip the hold music. The app is the best way to contact us.

Ways to get in touch.

Here are some other ways to contact us.

General enquiries

We’re available over the phone, 24/7.

Heads up, overseas calls are subject to international rates.

Australia 13 17 19

Home loans

Make a no commitment appointment for a Home Lending Specialist to help you. They’re available seven days a week, including evenings.

Get a call back

Bankmail

If you need to reduce your home loan limit, make a progress payment or send documents securely.

Log in to online banking, go to ‘Message centre’ then select ‘Bankmail’.

Bankwest Online Banking

Post

Prefer to send documents the traditional way? Use our mailing address below.

Bankwest
PO Box E237
Perth WA 6841

Specialised support services.

Our support teams are here when you need them.

Early customer engagement

Our team can look into flexible options for you if you’re behind on your repayments.

We're available:

  • 6am - 6pm AWST Monday to Friday
  • 8am - 2pm AWST Saturday.
1300 787 144

Financial hardship

If you’re having trouble meeting your repayments or need financial support, we’re here to listen and help you get back on track.

Financial abuse support

Customer assistance lines

Providing better banking access from remote and regional areas and help when you need it.

  • Option 1: Deceased estates
  • Option 2: Support for First Nations customers
  • Option 3: Power of attorney
1800 433 932

Interpreter services

If English isn’t your first language, access free interpreter services from the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) when you call us.

Learn more about TIS National

Deaf, deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired

Access the National Relay Service and ask for 13 17 19 to be connected to any of our phone numbers.

SMS Relay 0423 677 767

Find your closest cash and cheque service.

Deposit cash and cheques and withdraw cash locally at CommBank ATMs and Bank@Post.

You can withdraw cash from all major Australian bank ATMs, fee-free.#

Find a location

Other options.

Business Banking

If you’re in need of specialist Business Banking needs, we recommend getting in touch with our friends at CommBank.

Provide feedback

Let us know how we’re doing. Call toll free within Australia on 1800 650 111.

How to make a complaint

Find out how to make a complaint and what happens next.

Things to consider.

# Major bank ATMs and ATM fees

Eligible customers can withdraw cash from CommBank, ANZ, NAB and Westpac ATM with no ATM fees.

Overseas and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee. Cash advance interest rates and fees may also apply if you withdraw cash from your credit card. Other fees and charges may apply.​

Bank@Post

Bank@Post is an agency service provided by Australia Post on behalf of Bankwest. Bank@Post is available at participating Post Offices. Services available are cash withdrawals, deposits, balance enquiries and credit card repayments. Limits apply.

Images for illustrative purposes only.