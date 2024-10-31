Easy Transaction Account.

No fees
Enjoy no ATM, foreign transaction or monthly fees - and no minimum deposit requirements.*†
Tap and pay straight away
Add your card to your digital wallet, then spend instantly with Apple, Google or Samsung Pay.
Get a savings boost
Open a linked Easy Saver account and earn interest on your Easy Saver balance.#
The account for daily spending.
Less to think about.
A simple bank account for the day-to-day to help you stay on top of things.
What you get with a Bankwest bank account.
An app that keeps you in the know.
Accounts for at home and away.
A truly digital experience.
Security taken seriously.
Secure login
Access your account using biometrics (TouchID and FaceID) or PIN from your trusted device.
Lock your card from the app
Lock your card if you lose it or spot a suspicious transaction.
See if an account name checks out
When making a first-time payment, NameCheck shows you if an account name likely matches the account details based on our available payment data.
Stay in control
If you get notified of potential unusual activity on your account, you can handle it directly in the app.
Fees.
(There are none).
Uncomplicate your banking.
Common questions.
If you're aged 16 years or over, you can apply online. If you're aged 11-15, you'll need to apply over the phone to start the account opening process and visit a participating Australia Post outlet to complete the identification process.
You can have up to 10 Easy Transaction accounts per person.
If you're already a Bankwest customer, you may be able to open a joint account in the app by choosing the account you'd like and selecting the 'two of us' option.
You’ll need to already have joint Bankwest account(s) with the other applicant, or both applicants must not have any other existing Bankwest joint accounts.
With a joint transaction or savings account, both people will have full access to the account and the money in it unless the account has multiple signatory instructions.
Things to consider.
† Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.
# Easy Saver
Rates are variable and subject to changes. Interest is calculated daily on a tiered basis depending on your account balance and paid into your account on the first business day of the following month. T&Cs subject to change.
Platinum Debit Mastercard
Platinum Debit Mastercard access is available to Australian citizens and temporary or permanent residents with an Australian residential address. Limited exceptions may apply subject to conditions.
App push notifications
On eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled.
eStatements
Customers opening this account will receive eStatements via Bankwest Online Banking and the Bankwest App. Customers can opt to receive a paper statement.
Consider the applicable PDS available from Bankwest before deciding whether the product is right for you. Fees and charges may apply and subject to change. The relevant Product Schedule together with all of the related documents form the complete Product Disclosure Statement for this product.