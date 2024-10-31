Easy Transaction Account.

If you're already a Bankwest customer, you may be able to open a joint account in the app by choosing the account you'd like and selecting the 'two of us' option.

You’ll need to already have joint Bankwest account(s) with the other applicant, or both applicants must not have any other existing Bankwest joint accounts.

With a joint transaction or savings account, both people will have full access to the account and the money in it unless the account has multiple signatory instructions.