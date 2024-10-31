Retirement Advantage Account.
An everyday bank and savings account in one. Earn interest on your account balance, even while you spend.**
Enjoy no ATM, foreign transaction or monthly fees – and no minimum deposit requirements.*†
From $0 to $9,999.99
The variable interest rate you’ll earn on balances from $0 up to $9,999.99
From $10K to to $49,999.99
The variable interest rate you’ll earn on balances from $10,000 up to $49,999.99
From $50K to $249,999.99
The variable interest rate you’ll earn on balances from $50,000 up to $249,999.99
From $250K and over
The variable interest rate you’ll earn on balances from $250,000 or more.
Secure login
Access your account using biometrics (TouchID and FaceID) or PIN from your trusted device.
Lock your card from the app
Lock your card if you lose it or spot a suspicious transaction.
See if an account name checks out
When making a first-time payment, NameCheck shows you if an account name likely matches the account details based on our available payment data.
Stay in control
If you get notified of potential unusual activity on your account, you can handle it directly in the app.
If you’re already a Bankwest customer, you may be able to open a joint account in the app by choosing the account you’d like and selecting the ‘two of us’ option.
You’ll need to already have joint Bankwest account(s) with the other applicant, or both applicants must not have any other existing Bankwest joint accounts.
With a joint transaction or savings account, both people will have full access to the account and the money in it unless the account has multiple signatory instructions.
** Interest
Interest is calculated daily, credited monthly and applied to the relevant portion of your balance that falls within each tier.
* ATM fees
ATM operators may charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply.
† Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.
Custom alerts
Custom alerts are available for mobile personal banking accounts on eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled. Limited alerts only are available for credit products.
App push notifications
On eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled.
eStatements
Customers opening this account will receive eStatements via Bankwest Online Banking and the Bankwest App. Customers can opt to receive a paper statement.
Important documents
Consider the applicable PDS available from Bankwest before deciding whether the product is right for you. Fees and charges may apply and subject to change. The relevant Product Schedule together with all of the related documents form the complete Product Disclosure Statement for this product.