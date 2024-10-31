Skip to main contentGo to search

Retirement Advantage Account.

An everyday bank account that earns interest. Designed for those aged 55 and over.††
Two-in-one

An everyday bank and savings account in one. Earn interest on your account balance, even while you spend.**

No fees

Enjoy no ATM, foreign transaction or monthly fees – and no minimum deposit requirements.*†

The account for over 55s.

Earn while you spend.

An everyday bank account that rewards you with interest. 

Earn interest on your balance.

From $0 to $9,999.99

The variable interest rate you’ll earn on balances from $0 up to $9,999.99

0.05%p.a.

From $10K to to $49,999.99

The variable interest rate you’ll earn on balances from $10,000 up to $49,999.99

1.40%p.a.

From $50K to $249,999.99

The variable interest rate you’ll earn on balances from $50,000 up to $249,999.99

1.90%p.a.

From $250K and over

The variable interest rate you’ll earn on balances from $250,000 or more.

2.40%p.a.
Rates are subject to change.

What you get with a Bankwest bank account.

An app that keeps you in the know.

Your favourite accounts, and transactions in a simple dashboard. 

Accounts for at home and away.

You’ll pay no foreign transaction fees on international purchases in-person or online, and no ATM cash withdrawal fees.*†

A truly digital experience.

All our bank accounts are designed to work seamlessly with digital wallets, like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. 

Security taken seriously.

Secure login

Access your account using biometrics (TouchID and FaceID) or PIN from your trusted device.

Lock your card from the app

Lock your card if you lose it or spot a suspicious transaction.

See if an account name checks out

When making a first-time payment, NameCheck shows you if an account name likely matches the account details based on our available payment data.

Stay in control

If you get notified of potential unusual activity on your account, you can handle it directly in the app.

Fees.
(There are none).

Uncomplicate your banking.

Common questions.

Interest is calculated based on your account balance. Different interest rates apply to different balance ranges. Higher balance ranges earn higher interest rates. Interest is calculated daily and paid on the first business day of the following month.

You are eligible if you are aged 55 years or over. If applying for a joint account, at least one applicant must meet this age requirement.

If you’re already a Bankwest customer, you may be able to open a joint account in the app by choosing the account you’d like and selecting the ‘two of us’ option.

You’ll need to already have joint Bankwest account(s) with the other applicant, or both applicants must not have any other existing Bankwest joint accounts.

With a joint transaction or savings account, both people will have full access to the account and the money in it unless the account has multiple signatory instructions.

You'll receive your physical card within 10 business days. Your digital card will appear in the app straight away. Add your card to your digital wallet, then spend instantly with Apple, Google or Samsung Pay.

Things to consider.

** Interest

Interest is calculated daily, credited monthly and applied to the relevant portion of your balance that falls within each tier.

* ATM fees

ATM operators may charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply.

† Foreign transaction fees

Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.

Custom alerts

Custom alerts are available for mobile personal banking accounts on eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled. Limited alerts only are available for credit products.

App push notifications

On eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled.

eStatements

Customers opening this account will receive eStatements via Bankwest Online Banking and the Bankwest App. Customers can opt to receive a paper statement.

Retirement Advantage Account is also suitable for concession card or government card holders.
