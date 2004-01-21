How to activate your card.

Once your card arrives

You can activate your physical card in the app or online banking. If the activate card option isn’t available you may need to set up an SMS code. SMS code is an extra layer of security in online banking. Learn how to register for SMS code.

If you don’t have access to either, you can also activate by calling the card activation lines below and following the prompts.

Note: If you’re an additional cardholder, the primary cardholder needs to activate their card before you can use yours.