How to activate your card.
You can activate your card in the app or online banking. If you don’t have access to either, you can also activate by calling the card activation lines below and following the prompts.
- 1300 796 844 for all credit cards
- 1300 654 918 for Platinum Debit Mastercard holders
- +61 8 9449 2840 for overseas customers
While you’re waiting for your card
You don’t need to wait for your physical card to arrive to begin using it. You can access your new card details in the app, so you can set your direct debits, add to your digital wallet and shop online.
Once your card arrives
You can activate your physical card in the app or online banking. If the activate card option isn’t available you may need to set up an SMS code. SMS code is an extra layer of security in online banking. Learn how to register for SMS code.
If you don't have access to either, you can also activate by calling the card activation lines below and following the prompts.
Note: If you’re an additional cardholder, the primary cardholder needs to activate their card before you can use yours.
Your card PIN
When you activate your card, you’ll be asked to set a new card PIN – but you can change your PIN at any time in the app.
How to keep your PIN safe:
- Don’t share it with family, friends or online
- Don’t write it down or save it to your desktop or mobile device
- Don’t give it to anyone else (even us – we’ll never ask you for it)
- If your card has been lost or stolen, report it to us in the app.
Things you should know
