Target Market Determinations.
What’s a Target Market Determination (TMD)?
It’s a document created by Bankwest which describes:
- the class of customers who comprise the product’s target market
- any conditions and restrictions on how the product can be distributed to customers
- events or circumstances that will require Bankwest to review the Target Market Determination for a financial product; and
- for some products, the information that third party distributors must provide Bankwest.
Why does Bankwest need to have Target Market Determinations?
We’re required to have Target Market Determinations under the Treasury Laws Amendment (Design and Distribution Obligations and Product Intervention Powers) Act 2019.
This is to make sure we’re keeping customers at the centre of our approach to the design and distribution of our financial products.
Current Target Market Determinations
Here are the current TMDs for the products we offer.
Credit Card Travel Insurance
For products administered by Cover-More (for the product issuer, Zurich), information about the target market can be found in the Credit Card Travel Insurance TMD (PDF).
Third party distributors or referrers in relation to Bankwest products
Persons or entities engaging in Retail Product Distribution Conduct under the Product Design and Distribution Obligation (DDO) laws (e.g. comparison websites who provide general advice in relation to products in scope of DDO) must report information outlined in Target Market Determinations within a specified timeframe to Product Issuers.
If you’re looking to report information to Bankwest as outlined in our product TMDs, you can:
Contact your Relationship Manager
You’ll be able to chat to them about how to share the info with Bankwest.