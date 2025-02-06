Lowest purchase rate
Our lowest ongoing purchase rate.
Up to 55 days interest free
Pay no interest on your purchases for up to 55 days.#
Overseas insurance
Travel with peace of mind with complimentary overseas travel insurance for Platinum cardholders.**
Save on foreign transactions
No foreign transaction fees for Platinum cardholders. 2.95% of transaction amount for Classic.††
0% p.a. for 24 months on balance transfers.
Limited time, new Breeze Mastercard customers only. 3% balance transfer fee, plus other fees and charges, T&Cs apply.*
The credit card for big ticket items.
Manage your cash flow.
With our lowest ongoing purchase rate, the Breeze card is designed to help you smooth out your cash flow and make day-to-day spending stress free.
Available in Classic or Platinum.
Breeze Classic Mastercard
Breeze Platinum Mastercard
Minimum credit limit
$1,000
Minimum credit limit
$6,000
Higher min credit limit
Foreign transaction fee
2.95% of the transaction amount††
Foreign transaction fee
0%††
No foreign transaction fee
Annual fee
$49
Annual fee
$59
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Not applicable
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Included**
Interest at a glance.
No annual fee as part of a Complete Home Loan.
The Breeze credit card can be included with the Complete Home Loan Package. So, you can take care of day-to-day spending, while also keeping money in your offset account. Terms and conditions apply.¶
All the details.
Breeze Classic Mastercard
Breeze Platinum Mastercard
Description
For our lowest ongoing rate.
Description
For our lowest ongoing rate.
Introductory balance transfer rate
0% p.a. for 24 months on balance transfers.
Limited time, new Breeze Mastercard customers only. 3% balance transfer fee, plus other fees and charges, T&Cs apply.*
Introductory balance transfer rate
0% p.a. for 24 months on balance transfers.
Limited time, new Breeze Mastercard customers only. 3% balance transfer fee, plus other fees and charges, T&Cs apply.*
Introductory purchase rate
Not applicable
Introductory purchase rate
Not applicable
Bonus points
Not applicable
Bonus points
Not applicable
Minimum credit limit
$1,000
Minimum credit limit
$6,000
Interest free period
Up to 55 days#
Interest free period
Up to 55 days#
Points earned
Not applicable
Points earned
Not applicable
Points cap
Not applicable
Points cap
Not applicable
Lounge access
Not applicable
Lounge access
Not applicable
Eligible card as part of Complete Home Loan Package
Yes¶
Eligible card as part of Complete Home Loan Package
Yes¶
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Not applicable
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Included**
Complimentary extended warranty insurance
Not applicable
Complimentary extended warranty insurance
Included**
Price guarantee insurance
Not applicable
Price guarantee insurance
Included**
Purchase security insurance
Not applicable
Purchase security insurance
Included**
Ongoing purchase rate
12.99% p.a.^^
Ongoing purchase rate
12.99% p.a.^^
Ongoing balance transfer rate
12.99% p.a.~~
Ongoing balance transfer rate
12.99% p.a.~~
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.†
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.†
Annual fee
$49
Annual fee
$59
Cash advance fee
3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater)
Cash advance fee
3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater)
Foreign transaction fee
2.95% of the transaction amount††
Foreign transaction fee
0%††
Balance transfer fee
3%
Balance transfer fee
3%
Paper statement fee
$1.25 per statement (avoid with eStatements)
Paper statement fee
$1.25 per statement (avoid with eStatements)
Late payment admin fee
$25 per statement period¶¶
Late payment admin fee
$25 per statement period¶¶
Common questions.
You can make your repayments in the app or online banking. Schedule a repeating payment for a set amount to make this automatic.
You can also call us on 13 17 19 and choose ‘self-service phone banking’ or visit a participating Bank@Post location to make a repayment.
At a minimum, you’ll need to pay off the ‘Minimum payment’ amount specified on your statement plus any ‘Amount Due Immediately’ by the due date to avoid a late payment fee. You can also choose to pay off your entire balance to avoid purchase interest and get your interest free days (if applicable).
You’ll be eligible to apply for a Breeze Mastercard if you meet the below criteria.
- You’re 18 years or over
- You’re an Australian permanent resident
- You don’t already have a Bankwest Breeze Mastercard, as we only allow one per customer.
Start your application online now. You’ll need:
- Photo identification such as an Australian driver's licence or passport. Or see a handy list of other ID documents we’ll accept
- Employment details, including length of employment and employer contact numbers
- Info about your income, expenses, assets, loans and other credit cards.
If you have a credit card and you want to add someone else as an additional cardholder, you and the person will both need to fill out and sign the Additional Cardholder(s) Request Form (PDF).
Once you’ve finished, you can send this form to us at:
Cards Services
Reply Paid 8411
Perth BC WA 6849
If the person you want to add as an additional cardholder isn’t already banking with us, we’ll need them to be identified at an Australia Post outlet. See a handy list of ID documents we’ll accept.
Things to consider.
# Interest free days
You qualify for interest free days on purchases if you pay the closing balance owing (excluding any promotional or introductory balance transfer amount) on your current statement in full by the due date. Section 24 of our Credit Cards Conditions of Use (PDF) further outlines how this interest free period is calculated.
** Complimentary insurance
Complimentary overseas travel insurance provides base cover only. Limitations, exclusions, and eligibility criteria apply. See the Credit Card Insurances Product Disclosure Statement and Information Booklet (PDF) for details.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cover is available for overseas medical expenses incurred due to COVID-19. No cover is available under any other benefit or if you are travelling on a cruise. Terms and conditions apply. For more information please refer to the Credit Card Insurance PDS (PDF).
†† Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are transactions occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. No foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.
* Breeze Mastercard introductory offer
Introductory balance transfer rate offer is only available to new Bankwest Breeze Mastercard customers who apply from 1 August 2024 until the promotion ends, and are approved. Excludes product transfers from existing Bankwest credit cards.
Introductory balance transfer rate offer:
- A 3% balance transfer fee is payable on all transactions to which that balance transfer rate applies
- Introductory rate excludes cash advances (rate of 21.99% p.a. applies)
- Applies from the date the card is opened, regardless of when any balance transfer or purchase is processed by us
- After the intro period, the interest rate on any outstanding transferred balance will be charged at the ongoing rate for balance transfers as outlined in your credit card schedule
- Minimum balance transfer amount is $500
- Only non-Bankwest-branded credit cards can be balance transferred to Bankwest Mastercard credit cards
- A balance transfer request will only be processed up to 95% of your approved credit limit
- You are not eligible for this promotion if you upgrade or vary your existing Bankwest credit card to a Bankwest Breeze Mastercard.
^^ The ongoing purchase interest rate
The ongoing purchase interest rate is the rate that applies to purchases after any applicable introductory period finishes.
~~ The ongoing balance transfer rate
The ongoing balance transfer rate is the rate that applies after the introductory period finishes.
† Cash advance rate
Cash advance rate applies to online transfers and using your credit card to withdraw cash.
¶ Complete Home Loan Package
No credit card annual fee applies when the card is taken out as an eligible card with the Complete Home Loan Package. Package consists of an eligible home loan, one optional eligible credit card per customer and up to nine optional Offset Transaction Accounts per loan. The Complete Home Loan Package is closed when all home loans included in the package are closed. Under the package, only one optional Bankwest Qantas Mastercard, Bankwest More Mastercard or Breeze Mastercard account is allowed per customer. Minimum credit limit is $3,000 for the Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard, $1,000 for the Bankwest More Classic Mastercard and the Breeze Classic Mastercard, and $6,000 for the Bankwest More Platinum Mastercard and Breeze Platinum Mastercard, and $12,000 for the Bankwest More World Mastercard and Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard.
¶¶ Late payment admin fee
When the minimum payment is not processed by the due date. This includes any amount shown on your card account statement as 'amount due immediately'.
^ Earning Qantas Points
You must be a member of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program to earn and redeem Qantas Points. A joining fee usually applies. However, complimentary membership is available from Bankwest if you join at qantas.com/joinffbankwest. Membership and the earning and redemption of points are subject to the terms and conditions of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program. Qantas Points are earned in accordance with and subject to the Bankwest Qantas Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF).
Qantas Points are earned on eligible purchases only. Most purchases are eligible purchases except some things such as balance transfers, bank fees, gambling, government charges and anything else listed in section 5 of the Bankwest Qantas Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF). Exclusions and limitations apply. Points earned and redemption values subject to change.
Qantas Points (outside any bonus points) won't be transferred to your Qantas Frequent Flyer Account until:
- You have spent an initial $1,500 on eligible purchases using your card; and
- Your account has been opened for at least 2 months.
~ Earning More Rewards points
More Rewards points are earned in accordance with and subject to the Bankwest More Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF). Exclusions, limitations and points caps apply. More Rewards points will only be credited to your account once you have spent at least $1,500 on eligible purchases and your account has been open for at least 60 days.
Annual bonus points will not be available to Account Holders who open a Card Account after 31 July 2023. See Bankwest More Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF) for more information.