Bankwest is a division of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124, AFSL 234945 (CBA) and provides electronic links (www.commbank.com.au/insurance) to Home, Landlord and Car Insurance product information provided by Hollard Insurance Partners Limited ABN 96 067 524 216, AFSL 235030 (Hollard) and distributed by CBA. Hollard is the insurer of these general insurance products. Hollard is not part of the CBA Group.
CBA does not guarantee the obligations or performance of Hollard or the products Hollard offers. Neither CBA, nor any of its related bodies corporate accepts liability or guarantees payment of any claim or benefit in respect of general insurance products issued by Hollard. CBA may be paid a commission if Hollard issues you with a Home, Car or Landlord Insurance policy. Details are provided in the Financial Services Guide (FSG) by clicking on the link, or by calling 13 24 23 for a paper copy.
Important information
Home Insurance and Car Insurance provided by Hollard is no longer distributed by Bankwest. View the product disclosure statements and important documents for insurance products previously distributed by Bankwest.
Hallmark Insurance is part of the St Andrew’s Insurance Group.
Home insurance
Product Disclosure Statements:
- Home Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 1 October 2022
- CommInsure Home Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased on or after 10 April 2022 and renewing on or after 22 May 2022
- CommInsure Home Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 17 November 2021
- CommInsure Home Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 5 October 2021
- CommInsure Home Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 5 April 2021
Premium, Excess and Discount Guides:
- Home Insurance Premium, Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 1 October 2022
- CommInsure Home Insurance Premium, Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased on or after 10 April 2022 and renewing on or after 22 May 2022
- CommInsure Home Insurance Premium, Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 17 November 2021
- CommInsure Home Insurance Premium, Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 5 April 2021
- CommInsure Home Premium Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – this guide applies to:
- policies purchased online on or after 10 November 2019 or renewing on or after 29 March 2020, and
- all other policies purchased on or after 10 November 2019 or renewing on or after 22 December 2019
- CommInsure Home Premium Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased on or after 1 July 2019 and policies renewed after 31 July 2019
- CommInsure Home Premium Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased on or after 17 November 2018 and policies renewed after 15 December 2018
Key Fact Sheets:
- Key Facts Sheet – Contents (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 1 October 2022
- Key Facts Sheet – Contents (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 5 April 2021
- Key Facts Sheet – Contents (PDF) – policies commencing 25 August 2015 and renewing on or after 6 October 2015
- Key Facts Sheet – Building (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 1 October 2022
- Key Facts Sheet – Building (PDF) – policies commencing or renewing on or after 5 April 2021
- Key Facts Sheet – Building (PDF) – policies commencing or renewing before 5 April 2021
Car insurance
Product Disclosure Statements:
- Car Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 1 October 2022
- CommInsure Car Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 17 November 2021
- CommInsure Car Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 5 October 2021
- CommInsure Car Insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 5 April 2021
Premium, Excess and Discount Guides:
- Car Insurance Premium Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 1 October 2022
- CommInsure Car Insurance Premium, Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased on or after 10 April 2022 and/or renewing on or after 22 May 2022
- CommInsure Car Insurance Premium, Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 17 November 2021
- CommInsure Car Insurance Premium, Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies purchased and/or renewing on or after 5 April 2021
- CommInsure Car Premium Excess and Discount Guide (PDF) – policies commencing on or after 27 April 2019
General insurance privacy notice
If you hold a general insurance product issued by Hollard Insurance Partners Limited, we have developed an Insurance Privacy Notice that describes how Bankwest collects, holds, uses, and shares your personal information. Home Insurance and Car Insurance provided by Hollard is no longer distributed by Bankwest.
Family violence policy
Hollard is committed to supporting you if you are affected by family violence. Learn more about Hollard’s family violence policy.