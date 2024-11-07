Skip to main contentGo to search

About us.

We're on a mission to become Australia's favourite digital bank. We believe that banking should be smarter, simpler and designed around you.

Our team

Over 3000 colleagues dedicated to making banking simple and accessible.

Our customers

Serving one million people, from everyday banking to first homes.

Our heritage

130 years of evolving to better serve our customers.

Our community

Proudly partnering with organisations to support local communities.

Our journey.

1895.

We were founded as the Agricultural Bank of Western Australia. Established by the WA government to support farmers.

1923.

We expanded to have eight district offices throughout Western Australia.

1945.

We changed our name to The Rural and Industries Bank of Western Australia. Also known as R&I Bank – to better reflect the customers we supported.

1956.

As part of our transition to support customers more broadly, we became a savings bank.

1985.

We hit the national stage, opening our first branch in Sydney.

1994.

We became the Bank of Western Australia, but you know us as Bankwest.

2008.

We joined the Commonwealth Bank Group, becoming part of Australia's largest financial services provider.

Today.

We continue to evolve, becoming a digital bank to serve our customers better.

What we stand for.

Diversity, equality and inclusion.

We believe in equal access, safety and respect for our colleagues and customers. 

Supporting First Nations.

Founded on Noongar Country and now operating across Australia, we’re dedicated to advancing reconciliation.

Volunteering.

We give back to the communities we work in and support our people to volunteer for causes that are important to them.

Security taken seriously.

We've worked hard to develop tools and features that help you better control  keep your money.

Supporting customers in need.

We’re determined to help people experiencing challenging circumstances. 

Our partners.

Sponsorships.

Together, we support and share in memorable moments whilst providing our customers great perks, unique competitions and exclusive experiences.

Partnerships.

We're proud to partner with local organisations, making a positive impact in the communities we're part of.

Explore our sponsorship perks.

Customer Benefits.

Explore the latest competitions, discounts and special offers.

