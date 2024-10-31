Skip to main contentGo to search

Fixed Rate Home Loans.

For those who want the certainty of predictable repayments, lock in your interest rate for one to five years.
    1. Fixed rate

      Have peace of mind knowing exactly what your repayments will be.

    2. Flexible repayments

      Flexible repayments to suit your pay cycle − just meet your minimum monthly amount.

    3. Save on interest

      Link an offset and 40% of the balance will offset your home loan.*

    4. Choose your own terms

      Fix your rate between one and five years.

Get the basics, or the complete package.

Fixed Rate Home Loan.

A basic, fixed rate loan for those who want the certainty of consistent repayments.

$12/month

The rate

6.09%p.a.
3 year fixed rate
For borrowings up to 80% of the property value. Principal and interest repayments.†† ¶
8.03%p.a.

Comparison rate

What’s included

Optional offsets*
You could lower the interest you pay on your home loan by linking offset accounts.

 

Lower fees
Save with $295 application fee (usually $695) and no annual fee.

The fixed loan for certainty.

With our fixed rate home loans, lock in a rate and be certain of your repayments for up to 5 years.

Pay off your loan faster by making extra repayments up to $10,000 per year, during your fixed term at no charge.

For a balance between flexibility and security, you can split your loan amount when you set it up between variable and fixed.

What you’ll get with a Bankwest home loan.

Know where you’re at, at a glance.

Visibility and control of your loan in the app.

A home loan with personal service.

Our lenders are here to support you with your home loan when and how it suits you.

See your numbers.

How to apply.

It’s time to get started.

Tell us about your situation, and we’ll connect you to your specialist lender who’ll help you through the application.

If you need pre-approval so you can start your property search, your lender can help you.#

Your lender will help you understand which documents are needed to finalise your loan.

Want to talk about buying or refinancing? 

Talk it over with a Bankwest lender. They're available seven days a week, including evenings.
Compare the details.

Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.

Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.

Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.
Description

A basic, fixed rate loan for those who want the certainty of consistent repayments.

Description

A fixed rate home loan, plus the flexibility to add on other good stuff – like multiple offset accounts and an eligible credit card.*^^

Basics
Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.
Minimum loan

$20,000 

Minimum loan

$200,000 

Fixed rate term

3 year

Fixed rate term

3 year

Maximum loan term

30 years

Maximum loan term

30 years

Extras
Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.
Offset facility

40% offset available*

Offset facility

40% offset available*

Eligible credit card

Not included

Eligible credit card

Optional – annual fee waived^^

Property valuation

1 standard valuation, fees apply for additional##

Property valuation

No valuation fees apply

Redraw

Unavailable

Redraw

Unavailable

Fees
Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.
Loan maintenance fee

$12/month during the fixed term†

Loan maintenance fee

$0†

Annual fee

$0†

Annual fee

$395†

Application fee

$295 (usually $695)†^

Application fee

$0†

Settlement fee (legal disbursement fee)

$350†

Settlement fee (legal disbursement fee)

$350†

Loan increase fee

$295, fixed rate break fees may apply†

Loan increase fee

$0, fixed rate break fees may apply†

Redraw fee

Redraw not available while on fixed rate†

Redraw fee

Redraw not available while on fixed rate†

Progress payment fee

Not applicable†

Progress payment fee

Not applicable†

Fixed rate break admin fee

$50†

Fixed rate break admin fee

$50†

Fixed rate break cost

Calculated if you break your fixed rate early

Fixed rate break cost

Calculated if you break your fixed rate early

Repayments
Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.
Payment frequency

Flexible

Payment frequency

Flexible

Extra repayments

Up to $10,000/year

Extra repayments

Up to $10,000/year

Interest only

Up to 5 years available

Interest only

Up to 5 years available

Offsets
Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.
Offset amount

40%*

Offset amount

40%*

Monthly fee

$0 during fixed term*

Monthly fee

$0 

Owner occupied rates (P&I)
Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.
Up to 80% LVR

6.09% p.a. fixed rate
8.03% p.a. comparison rate**


Up to 80% LVR

5.89% p.a. fixed rate
6.88% p.a. comparison rate**


Up to 90% LVR including LMI

6.44% p.a. fixed rate
8.13% p.a. comparison rate**


Up to 90% LVR including LMI

6.24% p.a. fixed rate
6.98% p.a. comparison rate**


Up to 95% LVR including LMI

6.69% p.a. fixed rate
8.20% p.a. comparison rate**


Up to 95% LVR including LMI

6.49% p.a. fixed rate
7.16% p.a. comparison rate**


Up to 98% LVR including LMI

7.39% p.a. fixed rate
8.42% p.a. comparison rate**

See rates for other terms

Up to 98% LVR including LMI

7.19% p.a. fixed rate
8.48% p.a. comparison rate**

See rates for other terms

Investment rates (P&I)
Fixed Rate Home Loan - 3 year term.Complete Fixed Home Loan - 3 year term.
Up to 90% LVR including LMI

6.39% p.a. fixed rate
8.55% p.a. comparison rate**


Up to 90% LVR including LMI

6.19% p.a. fixed rate
7.59% p.a. comparison rate**


Up to 95% LVR including LMI

7.19% p.a. fixed rate
8.80% p.a. comparison rate**

See rates for other terms

Up to 95% LVR including LMI

6.99% p.a. fixed rate
7.82% p.a. comparison rate**

See rates for other terms

Find the right loan for you.

Common questions.

You’ll need a deposit that covers a percentage of the house price, typically around 20%. The rest can be covered by a home loan (subject to approval). If you’re looking to enter the housing market with a lower deposit, options may be available – such as, paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) or using a guarantor.

With a variable rate home loan your interest rate can go up and down as rates change. This means your repayments can go up and down too.

With a fixed rate home loan you can lock in your rate for period up to five years. This means your rate won’t change during your fixed term and neither will your repayments.

We’ll ask for some key info like your identification, income, assets, expenses and liabilities. Whether you’re refinancing or buying a new property we’ve put together a guide with everything you need to know.

No matter what stage you’re at, we’re here to chat through your home ownership goals at a time that suits you. 

Before the end of your fixed term you can choose whether to re-fix your loan or roll on to a variable rate loan. We’ll give you a heads up when your fixed term is ending and outline your options.

If you do nothing, your loan will automatically switch to a variable rate loan with the rate applicable at the time.

If your loan is already locked in to a fixed rate term, then splitting your loan would be would be considered a break in the fixed term and break fees may apply. The break fee depends on a number of factors, including how long you have left on your fixed period.

If you have a variable loan, it’s easy to split your loan between variable and fixed.

Things to consider.

Banking Services Rights and Obligations (PDF)

* Offset accounts

Offset Transaction Accounts must be held in the same name as the associated loan account. Fees and charges may apply. Credit interest is not payable on the Offset Transaction Account. Where a monthly offset fee applies it will be charged to each offset account held, not the home loan.

With our Complete Fixed and Fixed Rate home loans maximum 40% offset is available. Other exclusions apply.

For the Fixed Rate Home Loan no offset fee applies during the fixed term, however a $12 monthly loan maintenance fee applies. At the end of the fixed term, a $10 monthly offset fee applies per offset account.

†† Principal and interest repayments

Different rates apply for interest only repayments, contact your broker or Bankwest Lender to find out more. Rates are subject to change.

¶ Loans for a property to live in vs. loans for an investment purpose

Loans for a property to live in (owner-occupier loans) include but aren’t limited to loans to fund the purchase of a property, refinances of existing loans, and land or construction loans, where the borrower currently lives or intends to live at the property.

Loans for an investment purpose (investor loans) include but aren’t limited to loans where the predominant part is used to invest in shares, land, construction or an established property. They also include refinancing an investor loan.

# Pre-approval (approved in principle)

Pre-approval, or ‘approved in principle’ is a letter that indicates the amount we might be able to lend to you. This can give you a good idea of what your borrowing power might be before you go house-hunting. It’s based on the information you’ve given us (without validation or assessment) and is issued after we perform a credit check.

This is different from a conditional approval, where your information is validated and assessed before it’s issued.

^^ Complete Home Loan Package

Package consists of an eligible home loan, one optional eligible credit card per customer and up to nine optional Offset Transaction Accounts per loan. The Complete Home Loan Package is closed when all home loans included in the package are closed. Under the package, only one optional Bankwest Qantas Mastercard, Bankwest More Mastercard or Breeze Mastercard account is allowed per customer. Minimum credit limit is $3,000 for the Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard, $1,000 for the Bankwest More Classic Mastercard and the Breeze Classic Mastercard, and $6,000 for the Bankwest More Platinum Mastercard and Breeze Platinum Mastercard, and $12,000 for the Bankwest More World Mastercard and Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard.

If you take out a Bankwest Complete Home Loan for investment purposes, you will be contacted by DEPPRO Pty Ltd. Bankwest does not endorse or approve the depreciation schedule prepared by DEPPRO Pty Ltd.

## Property valuation

Any amount in excess of the standard fees is to be met by the customer.

† Other fees and charges apply

When you buy a property, other fees may apply, including government and bank fees. Calculate stamp duty, LMI and other upfront costs of buying a home. Rates and fees are subject to change. A full list of fees will be set out in your home loan contract.

Download the Key Facts Sheet for these products.

^ Application fee

Includes legal fees for standard mortgage preparation and one standard valuation fee. Any amount in excess of the standard fees are to be met by the customer.

Loan to Value Ratio (LVR)

Loan to Value Ratio (LVR) is the portion of money you are borrowing in relation to the value of the property. For example, if you borrow $400,000 to buy a property worth $500,000, your LVR is 80% (400,000/500,000).

Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI)

Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance (LMI) is insurance to protect your lender if you have trouble with your repayments in the future. LMI can be an added expense when you’re buying your home, but you can avoid it if you save 20% or more of the value of the property.

Redraw

Redraw is not available while an account is on a Fixed Rate. This feature will be available once the Fixed Rate term ends. Eligible customers who receive a cashback payment into their Fixed Rate home loan account can access those funds upon request.

Lending and eligibility criteria, and fees and charges, apply for our home loans. Rates are subject to change.
Images for illustrative purposes only.
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
