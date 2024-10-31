Flexible credit options.

If you have a credit card and you want to add someone else as an additional cardholder, you and the person will both need to fill out and sign the Additional Cardholder(s) Request Form (PDF).

Once you’ve finished, you can send this form to us at:

Cards Services

Reply Paid 8411

Perth BC WA 6849





If the person you want to add as an additional cardholder isn’t already banking with us, we’ll need them to be identified at an Australia Post outlet. See a handy list of ID documents we’ll accept.