Checking payment details with our NameCheck tool.
What is NameCheck?
NameCheck is a tool that helps you to check you’re paying the right person by checking the BSB and account numbers you enter for the first time.
Does it work for PayID®?
NameCheck only applies to first-time payments made using a BSB and account number. When you make a payment using PayID, it already shows the actual name of the registered person or business.
How does NameCheck work?
NameCheck employs advanced algorithms to show the likelihood that the account name you entered matches the account. It offers one of five results about how well the account name matches. Here are the possible outcomes:
- The account name looks like it matches.
- The account name does not appear to match.
- Another name is more frequently associated with this account.
- We do not have enough payment data to verify the details.
- We could not find the BSB and account names
Each result comes with a helpful explanation and guidance on what to do next if there’s a problem.
Common questions
NameCheck reviews the name and account details you entered and gives a view on the likelihood that the name and account details match the account. It then shows you one of five possible results.
If the results indicate that the account details don’t look right, we’ll prompt you to check the account details and speak with the intended recipient.
NameCheck accepts some names that are similar to other names that we’ve seen used for the account.
For example, if you enter ‘Jess’ instead of ‘Jessica’ for the account name, it will indicate that the name seems to match the account.
NameCheck results won’t be affected by zeros at the start of the account number, as long as the account number is correct and no more than nine digits.