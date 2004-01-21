Checking payment details with our NameCheck tool.

How does NameCheck work?

NameCheck employs advanced algorithms to show the likelihood that the account name you entered matches the account. It offers one of five results about how well the account name matches. Here are the possible outcomes:

The account name looks like it matches. The account name does not appear to match. Another name is more frequently associated with this account. We do not have enough payment data to verify the details. We could not find the BSB and account names

Each result comes with a helpful explanation and guidance on what to do next if there’s a problem.