Bank accounts to simplify your spending.

Spending online or in-store

If you have a Platinum Debit Mastercard, you’ll be able to access all the funds in your account if you select ‘Credit’ – as long as the available balance of the account is above the transaction amount.

If you have a standard debit card (without the chip), you can only use it for EFTPOS payments. It can’t be used for contactless or online payments. Your maximum daily EFTPOS limit is capped at $2,000 and can’t be changed.

Withdrawing cash

You can withdraw cash at Australian and overseas ATMs, Bank@Post and EFTPOS terminals up to a combined amount of $2,000 per day.