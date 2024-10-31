Bank accounts to simplify your spending.
Find your fit.
Easy Transaction Account.
Straightforward, no-fee account for everyday spending.
- No fees
- No minimum deposit
- Earn interest on a linked Easy Saver account#
Offset Transaction Account.
Pay less home loan interest while you spend or save.
- Reduce your home loan interest~~
- Add a card for everyday spending
- Link up to nine offsets to your home loan
What you get with a Bankwest bank account.
An app that keeps you in the know.
See things clearly across accounts
See your favourite account and transactions in a simple dashboard.
Know exactly where you spent
Transaction details that make sense and show where you actually spent.
Custom alerts for what matters to you
Know what’s going on with your money without having to log in.^
Accounts for at home and away.
No foreign transaction fees
Spend from home or anywhere in the world and we won’t charge you foreign transaction or ATM fees.*†
See your balance in a foreign currency
Switch on multi-currency view in the app to see your balance in a foreign currency.
You get the same foreign exchange rate we get from Mastercard
We don’t mark up or add conversion fees when you use your Bankwest Mastercard overseas.
Manage your card abroad
You can lock and manage your card if it’s lost, stolen or damaged.
A truly digital experience.
Tap and pay straight away
Add your card details to your digital wallet and start spending straight away with Apple, Google or Samsung Pay.
Card details in reach
View your details in the ‘Cards’ tab at any time.
Common questions.
- Reminders to deposit money to avoid a monthly maintenance fee
- Know about any overseas transactions on your account as they happen
- Reminders for upcoming scheduled payments and your available balance
- PayPass alerts
- Alerts when your account balance falls below, or reaches, a nominated amount
- Alerts when a payment (like your salary) has been made to your account.
See what you've spent at a glance by tapping on a transaction to view the business type, location and contact info.
The Bankwest App puts you in control of your card wherever you are. Get access to your digital card details instantly after opening your account. You can lock or replace your card if you loose it, and monitor account activity with ease.
Spending online or in-store
If you have a Platinum Debit Mastercard, you’ll be able to access all the funds in your account if you select ‘Credit’ – as long as the available balance of the account is above the transaction amount.
If you have a standard debit card (without the chip), you can only use it for EFTPOS payments. It can’t be used for contactless or online payments. Your maximum daily EFTPOS limit is capped at $2,000 and can’t be changed.
Withdrawing cash
You can withdraw cash at Australian and overseas ATMs, Bank@Post and EFTPOS terminals up to a combined amount of $2,000 per day.
Things to consider.
# Easy Saver
Must link to an Easy Transaction account. Limit one account per customer – not available for joint accounts.
~~ Offset Transaction Account
Offset Transaction Account must be held in the same name as the loan account. Maximum 40% offset is available with our Complete Fixed and Fixed Rate home loans. Other exclusions apply. Account holders must be 18 years or older. Other fees and charges may apply. Credit interest is not payable on this account. Where a monthly offset fee applies, it will apply to each offset account held. For offset accounts linked to a Fixed Rate Home Loan, no offset fee applies during the fixed term although a $12 monthly loan maintenance fee applies. At the end of the fixed term a monthly offset fee of $10 per offset account will apply.
^ Custom alerts
Custom alerts are available for mobile personal banking accounts on eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled. Limited alerts only are available for credit products.
* ATM fees
ATM operators may charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply.
† Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.
†† Retirement Advantage age requirement
For joint accounts, one customer must meet the age requirement.
~ Earning Qantas Points
You must be a member of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program to earn and redeem Qantas Points. A joining fee usually applies. However, complimentary membership is available from Bankwest if you join at qantas.com/joinffbankwest. Membership and the earning and redemption of points are subject to the terms and conditions of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program. Qantas Points are earned on eligible purchases only and in accordance with and subject to the Bankwest Qantas Rewards Program Terms and Conditions (PDF).