What to do if your card is lost, stolen or damaged.
Report and replace your card
When you report your card as lost or stolen in the app or online banking, your card will be cancelled and replaced. If you report it as damaged, you’ll receive a replacement.
In the app
- Find your card in the app
- Tap ‘Lost, stolen or damaged card’
- Follow the prompts.
In online banking
Log in, and from the menu click ‘Self service’
Click ‘Manage my cards’ then select ‘Manage’ next to the card you want to report
- Select ‘Replace lost, stolen or damaged card’
- Follow the prompts.
After you report your card
If you report your card as lost or stolen, your card will be closed and you’ll receive a replacement digital card straight away. You can link it to your digital wallet so you can shop online or tap with your device.
Allow 5-10 working days for your physical card to arrive in the mail.
For lost or stolen cards, we will remove any card connections created in the last 14 days (eg subscription services like Netflix or merchant services like PayPal).
If you notice any suspicious transactions, please refer to Disputing Transactions for next steps.
Temporarily lock your card
If you’ve lost your card and don’t want to cancel it permanently, you can lock it temporarily in the app or online banking.
In the app
- Find your card in the app
- Toggle on ‘Temporary lock’
- If you find your card later, toggle off ‘Temporary lock’.
In online banking
- Log in, and from the menu click ‘Self service’
- Click ‘Manage my cards’ then select ‘Manage’ next to the card you want to lock
- Toggle on ‘Temporary lock’
- If you find your card later, toggle off ‘Temporary lock’.
If you’re overseas
If you lose your card or it gets stolen while you’re overseas here’s what you need to know.
Lock your card in the app or online banking
To protect your account immediately, lock your card in the app or online banking. If you notice any suspicious transactions, please refer to Disputing Transactions for next steps.
If you don’t have access to the app or online banking while overseas, go straight to the next step.
Report and replace your card
Call us on +61 8 9449 2840 to arrange an overseas emergency replacement if required. International call charges may apply when you call us from overseas.
Emergency replacement card
When you apply for an emergency replacement card there are some key things you need to know.
- You won’t be charged for using emergency card services
- You’ll need to be at the same international address for a minimum of seven business days to ensure safe delivery of your new card
- Your emergency replacement card will have a normal expiry timeframe. When the card expires, it’ll go through the normal reissue process and be issued as a standard card
- Bankwest is unable to issue replacement cards to sanctioned countries
- Emergency replacement cards are not available for customers traveling in Australia
- If you have a standard eftpos card, you won’t be able to use it while overseas. If you lose it while overseas, keep in mind replacements for these cards can only be issued in Australia
- If you’ve made an emergency replacement card request, and you’d like to cancel it, call us on +61 8 9449 2840.
Common questions
If you find an old card and have reported the old card as lost, it will no longer work. You can safely destroy the card by cutting it in half through the signature panel.