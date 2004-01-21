What to do if your card is lost, stolen or damaged.

After you report your card

If you report your card as lost or stolen, your card will be closed and you’ll receive a replacement digital card straight away. You can link it to your digital wallet so you can shop online or tap with your device.

Allow 5-10 working days for your physical card to arrive in the mail.

For lost or stolen cards, we will remove any card connections created in the last 14 days (eg subscription services like Netflix or merchant services like PayPal).

If you notice any suspicious transactions, please refer to Disputing Transactions for next steps.