Bankwest Qantas Mastercard.
Join Qantas Frequent Flyer
Qantas will waive the Frequent Flyer membership joining fee saving you $99.50.^
Less fees
No foreign transaction fees.††
Up to 44 days interest free
Pay no interest on your purchases for up to 44 days.#
Overseas insurance
Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with complimentary overseas travel insurance.**
Earn up to 100,000 bonus Qantas Points.
Earn up to 100,000 bonus Qantas Points with the Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard when you spend $35,000 on eligible purchases within the first five months and keep your card open for 15 months. You must not have opened a Bankwest Qantas Mastercard in the last 24 months. Other fees and T&Cs apply.*
The credit card for the world traveller.
Your spending on point.
Earn Qantas Points when you spend so you can enjoy more of the things you love.^
Classic Flight Rewards
Use your Qantas Points on eligible flights with Qantas, Jetstar and over 30 oneworld member, partner airlines and their affiliates to more than 1,200 destinations globally.§§
Classic Upgrade Rewards
Use your Qantas Points to request an upgrade to select Premium Economy, Business or First on Qantas marketed and operated flights.‡
Hotels and Holidays
Use your Qantas Points to book curated holiday packages, unforgettable tours and over 500,000 hotel stays.‡‡
Qantas Marketplace
Discover thousands of other rewards, from retail therapy to wine, entertainment, and more.
Available in Platinum or World.
Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
Bonus points
Earn up to 50,000 bonus Qantas Points.
Spend $3,000 on eligible purchases in the first 90 days and keep your card open for over 15 months. Limited time. New customers only and you must not have opened a Bankwest Qantas Mastercard in the last 24 months. Other fees and T&Cs apply.*
Bonus points
Earn up to 100,000 bonus Qantas Points.
Spend $35,000 on eligible purchases in the first five months and keep your card open for over 15 months. Limited time. New customers only and you must not have opened a Bankwest Qantas Mastercard in the last 24 months. Other fees and T&Cs apply.*
Minimum credit limit
$3,000
Minimum credit limit
$12,000
Higher min credit limit
Annual fee
$160
Annual fee
$320
Higher annual fee
Points earned
0.6 Qantas Points per $1 on the first $2,500 spent on eligible purchases per month, and 0.3 points thereafter^
Points earned
1 Qantas Point per $1 on the first $5,000 spent on eligible purchases per month, and 0.5 points thereafter^
More points
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Included**
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Included**
Interest at a glance.
No annual fee as part of a Complete Home Loan.
The Bankwest Qantas Mastercard can be included with the Complete Home Loan Package. So, you can take care of day-to-day spending while keeping money in your offset account. Terms and conditions apply.¶
Zero Mastercard.
For everyday spending with no annual fee.
Available in Classic or Platinum.
All the details.
Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
Description
For earning Qantas Points even when you’re not flying.^
Description
For earning Qantas Points even when you’re not flying.^
|Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
Introductory balance transfer rate
2.99% p.a. for 9 months on balance transfers.
New Bankwest Qantas Mastercard customers only. Other fees and charges, T&Cs apply.*
Introductory balance transfer rate
2.99% p.a. for 9 months on balance transfers.
New Bankwest Qantas Mastercard customers only. Other fees and charges, T&Cs apply.*
Introductory purchase rate
Not applicable
Introductory purchase rate
Not applicable
Bonus points
Earn up to 50,000 bonus Qantas Points.
Spend $3,000 on eligible purchases in the first 90 days and keep your card open for over 15 months. Limited time. New customers only and you must not have opened a Bankwest Qantas Mastercard in the last 24 months. Other fees and T&Cs apply.*
Bonus points
Earn up to 100,000 bonus Qantas Points.
Spend $35,000 on eligible purchases in the first five months and keep your card open for over 15 months. Limited time. New customers only and you must not have opened a Bankwest Qantas Mastercard in the last 24 months. Other fees and T&Cs apply.*
|Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
Minimum credit limit
$3,000
Minimum credit limit
$12,000
Interest free period
Up to 44 days#
Interest free period
Up to 44 days#
Points earned
0.6 Qantas Points per $1 on the first $2,500 spent on eligible purchases per month, and 0.3 points thereafter^
Points earned
1 Qantas Point per $1 on the first $5,000 spent on eligible purchases per month, and 0.5 points thereafter^
Points cap
Earn uncapped Qantas Points^
Points cap
Earn uncapped Qantas Points^
Lounge access
Not applicable
Lounge access
Not applicable
Eligible card as part of Complete Home Loan Package
Yes¶
Eligible card as part of Complete Home Loan Package
Yes¶
|Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Included**
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Included**
Complimentary extended warranty insurance
Included**
Complimentary extended warranty insurance
Included**
Price guarantee insurance
Included**
Price guarantee insurance
Included**
Purchase security insurance
Included**
Purchase security insurance
Included**
|Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
Ongoing purchase rate
19.99% p.a.^^
Ongoing purchase rate
19.99% p.a.^^
Ongoing balance transfer rate
19.99% p.a.~~
Ongoing balance transfer rate
19.99% p.a.~~
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.†
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.†
|Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard
|Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard
Annual fee
$160
Annual fee
$320
Cash advance fee
3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater)
Cash advance fee
3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater)
Foreign transaction fee
0%††
Foreign transaction fee
0%††
Balance transfer fee
0%
Balance transfer fee
0%
Paper statement fee
$1.25 per statement (avoid with eStatements)
Paper statement fee
$1.25 per statement (avoid with eStatements)
Late payment admin fee
$25 per statement period¶¶
Late payment admin fee
$25 per statement period¶¶
Uncomplicate your banking.
Explore the rest of the line up.
Common questions.
You can make your repayments in the app or online banking. Schedule a repeating payment for a set amount to make this automatic.
You can also call us on 13 17 19 and choose ‘self-service phone banking’ or visit a participating Bank@Post location to make a repayment.
At a minimum, you’ll need to pay off the ‘Minimum payment’ amount specified on your statement plus any ‘Amount Due Immediately’ by the due date to avoid a late payment fee. You can also choose to pay off your entire balance to avoid purchase interest and get your interest free days (if applicable).
You’ll be eligible to apply for a Qantas Mastercard if you meet the below criteria.
- You’re 18 years or over
- You’re an Australian permanent resident
- You don’t already have a Bankwest Qantas Mastercard, as we only allow one per customer.
Start your application online now. You'll need:
- Photo identification such as an Australian driver's licence or passport. Or see a handy list of other ID documents we'll accept.
- Employment details, including length of employment and employer contact numbers
- Info about your income, expenses, assets, loans and other credit cards.
If you have a credit card and you want to add someone else as an additional cardholder, you and the person will both need to fill out and sign the Additional Cardholder(s) Request Form (PDF).
Once you’ve finished, you can send this form to us at:
Cards Services
Reply Paid 8411
Perth BC WA 6849
If the person you want to add as an additional cardholder isn’t already banking with us, we’ll need them to be identified at an Australia Post outlet. See a handy list of ID documents we’ll accept.
Things to consider.
^ Earning Qantas Points
You must be a member of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program to earn and redeem Qantas Points. A joining fee usually applies. However, complimentary membership is available from Bankwest if you join at qantas.com/joinffbankwest. Membership and the earning and redemption of points are subject to the terms and conditions of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program. Qantas Points are earned in accordance with and subject to the Bankwest Qantas Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF).
Qantas Points are earned on eligible purchases only. Most purchases are eligible purchases except some things such as balance transfers, bank fees, gambling, government charges and anything else listed in section 5 of the Bankwest Qantas Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF). Exclusions and limitations apply. Points earned and redemption values subject to change.
Qantas Points (outside any bonus points) won't be transferred to your Qantas Frequent Flyer Account until:
- You have spent an initial $1,500 on eligible purchases using your card; and
- Your account has been opened for at least 2 months.
†† Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are transactions occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. No foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.
# Interest free days
You qualify for interest free days on purchases if you pay the closing balance owing (excluding any promotional or introductory balance transfer amount) on your current statement in full by the due date. Section 24 of our Credit Cards Conditions of Use (PDF) further outlines how this interest free period is calculated.
** Complimentary insurance
Complimentary overseas travel insurance provides base cover only. Limitations, exclusions, and eligibility criteria apply. See the Credit Card Insurances Product Disclosure Statement and Information Booklet (PDF) for details.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cover is available for overseas medical expenses incurred due to COVID-19. No cover is available under any other benefit or if you are travelling on a cruise. Terms and conditions apply. For more information please refer to the Credit Card Insurance PDS (PDF).
* Introductory offers
Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard bonus points offer:
Earn up to 50,000 bonus Qantas Points promotion only is available to eligible new Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard customers who have not opened a Bankwest Qantas Mastercard in the last 24 months ($3,000 minimum credit limit) and apply from 17 June 2021 until the promotion ends and are approved.
- To be eligible for 50,000 bonus Qantas Points you must meet the minimum spend requirements within three months of account opening. 40,000 bonus Qantas Points are transferred to your account within five months of account opening and are subject to change.
- To be eligible for 40,000 bonus Qantas Points are transferred to your account within five months of account opening and are subject to change.
- To be eligible for 10,000 bonus Qantas Points you must keep your card account open for 15 months. 10,000 bonus Qantas Points are transferred to your account within 17 months of account opening and subject to change. Your card must remain open for points to be transferred.
- You are not eligible for this promotion if you upgrade or vary your existing Bankwest credit card to a Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard.
Most purchases are eligible purchases except some things such as balance transfers, bank fees, gambling, government charges and anything else listed in Section 5 of our Bankwest Qantas Rewards Terms and Conditions.
Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard bonus points offer:
Earn up to 100,000 bonus Qantas Points. Offer only available to eligible new Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard customers who:
- Both apply for and open (that is, activate the card we issue for) a new Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard on or after 22 November 2024.
- Have a minimum credit limit of $12,000 for that new Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard.
- Have not opened a Bankwest Qantas Mastercard account in the last 24 months.
- Offer is not available to customers who have switched from an existing Bankwest credit card to a new Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard.
Promotion details:
- Earn 80,000 bonus Qantas Points by spending $35,000 (minimum spend requirement) on eligible purchases within five months from account opening. If the minimum spend requirement is satisfied, your 80,000 bonus Qantas Points are transferred to your account within seven months from account opening.
- Earn 20,000 bonus Qantas Points automatically by keeping your account open for 15 continuous months from account opening. If this requirement is satisfied, your 20,000 bonus Qantas Points are transferred to your account within 17 months of account opening. Your card must remain open for bonus Qantas Points to be transferred.
Our Bankwest Qantas Rewards Terms and Conditions apply.
§§ Classic Flight Rewards
Classic Flight Rewards are available on Qantas, Jetstar and partner airlines. Seats are subject to capacity controls, availability is limited, and some flights may not have any Classic Flight Rewards available. Taxes, fees and carrier charges are payable to Qantas (excluding any amounts payable to third parties at the airport) by an Accepted Payment Card in addition to the points required on Classic Flight Reward flights. Qantas Points required and taxes, fees and carrier charges are subject to change and quoted at the time of booking. For more information, visit Classic Flight Rewards.
‡ Classic Upgrade Rewards
Classic Upgrade Rewards are available on Classic Flight Rewards in Economy and Premium Economy, Classic Plus Flight Rewards in Economy and Premium Economy, eligible paid and confirmed Qantas domestic and international flights with a Qantas (QF) flight number on your ticket, and from time to time on codeshare flights operated by another carrier that have a QF flight number on your ticket. Classic Upgrade Rewards are subject to capacity controls and availability is limited. Classic Upgrade Rewards are not available from all fare types. See Classic Upgrade Reward tables for details.
‡‡ Hotels and Holidays
Members will not be able to redeem points for, or earn points on, additional charges paid to the accommodation provider for extras (including cots, breakfasts and other incidentals) on check-in or check-out (as applicable). Cancellation and refund policies and conditions differ for each hotel, check at the time of booking. View full terms and conditions. Points Plus Pay: Points Plus Pay allows you to choose the number of Qantas Points you redeem above the specified minimum level of 5,000 and pay for the remainder of the booking value with an Accepted Payment Card (including VISA, MasterCard or American Express). Points Plus Pay is not available for Classic Hotel Rewards. The ability to use Points Plus Pay is subject to meeting the minimum points requirement of 5,000 Qantas Points. Classic Hotel Rewards: Minimum night stays and blackout dates may apply. Classic Hotel Reward must be booked using Qantas Points only.
^^ The ongoing purchase interest rate
The ongoing purchase interest rate is the rate that applies to purchases after any applicable introductory period finishes.
~~ The ongoing balance transfer rate
The ongoing balance transfer rate is the rate that applies after the introductory period finishes.
¶ Complete Home Loan Package
No credit card annual fee applies when the card is taken out as an eligible card with the Complete Home Loan Package. Package consists of an eligible home loan, one optional eligible credit card per customer and up to nine optional Offset Transaction Accounts per loan. The Complete Home Loan Package is closed when all home loans included in the package are closed. Under the package, only one optional Bankwest Qantas Mastercard, Bankwest More Mastercard or Breeze Mastercard account is allowed per customer. Minimum credit limit is $3,000 for the Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard, $1,000 for the Bankwest More Classic Mastercard and the Breeze Classic Mastercard, and $6,000 for the Bankwest More Platinum Mastercard and Breeze Platinum Mastercard, and $12,000 for the Bankwest More World Mastercard and Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard.
§ Easy Instalments
Lending criteria, fees and charges apply. Terms and conditions apply and are available on request. Available on eligible purchases between $100 and $10,000. Cash advances, gambling transactions, balance transfers, purchases on a promotional offer and purchases made more than 30 days prior aren’t eligible. You won't be able to apply for an Easy Instalments plan if you don't meet our eligibility criteria (e.g. if you've exceeded your limit or if you're in default). When you apply for an Easy Instalments plan, you are requesting an amendment to your allocation of payments in accordance with clause 6. of the Easy Instalments Terms and Conditions. To apply payments in this order may mean that other balances that attract a higher interest rate may be repaid later which may result in you paying higher interest charges.
† Cash advance rate
Cash advance rate applies to online transfers and using your credit card to withdraw cash.
¶¶ Late payment admin fee
When the minimum payment is not processed by the due date. This includes any amount shown on your card account statement as 'amount due immediately'.
~ Earning More Rewards points
More Rewards points are earned in accordance with and subject to the Bankwest More Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF). Exclusions, limitations and points caps apply. More Rewards points will only be credited to your account once you have spent at least $1,500 on eligible purchases and your account has been open for at least 60 days.
Annual bonus points will not be available to Account Holders who open a Card Account after 31 July 2023. See Bankwest More Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF) for more information.
Redeeming Qantas Points
Qantas Frequent Flyer members only. Other fees and charges apply. The redemption of Qantas Points is subject to the Qantas Frequent Flyer Terms and Conditions.
Classic Flight Rewards are available on Qantas, Jetstar and partner airlines. Seats are subject to capacity controls, availability is limited, and some flights may not have any Classic Flight Rewards available. Taxes, fees and carrier charges are payable to Qantas (excluding any amounts payable to third parties at the airport) by an Accepted Payment Card in addition to the points required on Classic Flight Reward flights. Qantas Points required and taxes, fees and carrier charges are subject to change and quoted at the time of booking. For more information, visit Classic Flight Rewards.
Classic Hotel Rewards can only be redeemed using Qantas Points and do not earn Qantas Points. Minimum night stays and blackout dates may apply. Visit Qantas for Terms and Conditions.
Delivery charges may apply on Qantas Marketplace orders. Visit Qantas Marketplace Terms and Conditions.