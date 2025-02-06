Bankwest Qantas Mastercard.

You can make your repayments in the app or online banking. Schedule a repeating payment for a set amount to make this automatic.

You can also call us on 13 17 19 and choose ‘self-service phone banking’ or visit a participating Bank@Post location to make a repayment.

At a minimum, you’ll need to pay off the ‘Minimum payment’ amount specified on your statement plus any ‘Amount Due Immediately’ by the due date to avoid a late payment fee. You can also choose to pay off your entire balance to avoid purchase interest and get your interest free days (if applicable).