Financial hardship.
Understanding financial hardship
Financial hardship is when a change in your circumstances makes it difficult for you to manage your debts and make repayments when they’re due.
Financial hardship could be caused or exacerbated by:
- Rising cost of living
- Unemployment or changes in income
- Serious illness or injury
- The loss of a loved one
- Family and domestic violence
- Natural disasters
- Business downturns.
If you’ve had a change to your personal circumstances, you may find it hard to keep up with your repayments. We’re here to support you and can help you manage your credit card or loan repayments with a solution tailored to your situation.
How to apply for hardship assistance?
Our team is here to help. We’ve also got a bunch of other helpful resources below.
Financial Assist team
If you’re unable to meet your minimum monthly repayments or require ongoing financial assistance, we’re here to help. We can chat to you about ways to manage your credit card or loan repayments.
You can message us in the app or online banking – just ask for a Financial Assist Specialist. We’re available via chat or phone 6am - 6pm AWST Monday to Friday.
- Phone: 1300 769 173
- If you’re overseas, call +61 8 9481 8115
- Email: financial.assist@bankwest.com.au
- Fax: 1300 552 839
- Post:
Financial Assist
Post Office Box E237
Perth WA 6841.
Otherwise nominate a representative to act on your behalf and fill out a Third Party Request (PDF).
Financial Assist Represented team
If you’re a financial counsellor or are being represented by a financial counsellor or authorised representative, get in touch with our specialist team.
- Phone: 1300 572 961 (option 3)
- We’re available: 6am - 6pm AWST Monday to Friday
- Email: financial.assist.represented@bankwest.com.au
You can also nominate a representative to act on your behalf and fill out a Third Party Request (PDF).
What will happen when you contact us?
Contacting us should be your first step if you’re struggling to make your repayments due to unforeseen circumstances. Getting support as early as possible could take the pressure off and help you to manage your finances.
Your circumstances are unique and we assess each situation individually. Our Financial Assist team are dedicated to guiding you on the best approach for your current financial position. We offer appropriate solutions, such as payment plans, where possible.
Our approach
Everyone is affected differently. We may be able to assist you by:
- customising payment arrangements e.g. providing the option to defer or reduce repayments
- restructuring loans
- interest rate concessions on eligible personal loans and home loans
- switching to interest only repayment on home loans for a period of time.
Once you’ve applied for hardship assistance, we’ll contact you within three business days. Please have the following information ready:
- how your situation has changed
- what income you are currently receiving
- what your expenses are (bills, rent, mortgage, transport, food, insurance, etc)
- how much you can currently afford to pay
- how and when you expect your situation to change.
Resources and support
Early Customer Engagement
Overwhelmed but not in hardship just yet?
If you’re behind on your repayments and are unable to make them up in one go, our Early Customer Engagement team can look into flexible options for your future payments. You can get in touch with us on 1300 787 144.
We’re available Monday to Friday, 6am - 6pm and Saturdays 8am - 2pm AWST.
If you’re overseas, call +61 8 9481 8115 and choose option 3. Calls made overseas from landlines or mobile phones will be subject to international call rates.
Emergency assistance packages
We’re ready to help you with any concerns or questions in the event of a natural disaster. Special arrangements are available to customers, and our Financial Assistance team is ready to help you promptly with your financial concerns and enquiries.
Visit our emergency assistance page for details on what emergency assistance packages are currently available.
Support around the clock
- beyondblue – a not-for-profit organisation that supports Australians suffering from depression, anxiety or other mental health issues
- Gambling Help Online – provides free support for anyone affected by gambling
- 1800RESPECT – a phone and online counselling service for people affected by sexual assault or domestic and family violence.
Hallmark Insurance
If you have insurance issued by Hallmark Insurance on your products, you might be covered if you find yourself in a situation where you’re unable to keep up with your bills.
More information
Contact Hallmark Insurance to help with your exiting policy.
Hallmark Insurance is part of the St Andrew’s Insurance Group.
Guidance for your debts
- National Debt Helpline – have simple guides on managing debt. You can also contact them directly or find a financial counsellor in your local area through their interactive map
- Doing It Tough? – has practical advice and guidance about managing your debts
- MoneySmart – tips and tools to help you make the most of your money.
Employee assistance
An Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a work-based intervention that aims to improve the wellbeing of employees of a participating employer. Such programs provide preventative and proactive actions to identify and resolve issues that can impact on an employee, including financial hardship. Contact your employer to see if an EAP is available to you.
Early superannuation access
You may be eligible to access part of your superannuation early to cover specific expenses if:
- You’re experiencing severe financial hardship
- You need to access your super on compassionate grounds
- You’re unable to work due to a medical condition
- Your super is less than $200
- You’re saving for your first home and meet eligibility criteria.