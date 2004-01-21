Understanding financial hardship

Financial hardship is when a change in your circumstances makes it difficult for you to manage your debts and make repayments when they’re due.

Financial hardship could be caused or exacerbated by:

Rising cost of living

Unemployment or changes in income

Serious illness or injury

The loss of a loved one

Family and domestic violence

Natural disasters

Business downturns.

If you’ve had a change to your personal circumstances, you may find it hard to keep up with your repayments. We’re here to support you and can help you manage your credit card or loan repayments with a solution tailored to your situation.