Hero Saver Account.

A savings account that rewards you for good saving habits. 
4.35%p.a.
Variable Hero rate on eligible balances up to $250,000.99.#

Zero fees

No monthly account fees.

Earn interest for good habits

Earn bonus interest every month you deposit $200 and make no withdrawals.

Easy money management

Transfer money to and from any account.

Hit your savings goals

Create a goal, set up regular deposits and track your progress in the app.

The savings account for hitting goals.

Bonus interest when you stay on track.

Earn bonus interest every month you deposit $200 and make no withdrawals.#

Hero interest explained.

Base rate

You always get the Standard Variable interest rate on your savings balance

0.95%p.a.
on balances up to $5,000,000.99

Bonus rate

Add the Variable Bonus rate when you make no withdrawals and deposit $200 on or by the last business day of the month.#

3.40%p.a.
on balances up to $250,000.99

Total Hero rate

If you meet all conditions, you’ll receive both the Standard Variable rate plus the Variable Bonus rate – known as the Variable Hero rate. 

4.35%p.a.
on balances up to $250,000.99

What you get with a Bankwest  savings account.

Supercharge your savings.

Track your goals

Create a goal, set up regular deposits and track your progress in the app. 

Save on auto

Set and forget with recurring transfers to put aside money regularly.

It’s in your interest

See your interest rate and name your accounts, in the app.

Fees.
(There are none).

Uncomplicate your banking.

Common questions.

You’re eligible if you are aged 12 years or over. Hero Saver accounts are limited to one per person, whether as a single or joint account holder.

No, Variable Bonus interest is only payable on balances up to $250,000.99, if all conditions are met. However, Standard Variable interest will apply on balances up to $5,000,000.99.

If you're both already Bankwest customers, you may be able to open a joint account in the app by choosing the account you'd like and selecting the 'two of us' option. 

You’ll need to already have joint Bankwest account(s) with the other applicant, or both applicants must not have any other existing Bankwest joint accounts.

With a joint transaction or savings account, both people will have full access to the account and the money in it unless the account has multiple signatory instructions.

In your ‘Money’ screen, select ‘Goals’. Select ‘Set up a new goal’ and follow the prompts.

Things to consider.

Banking Services Rights and Obligations (PDF)

eStatements

Customers opening this account will receive eStatements via Bankwest Online Banking and the Bankwest App. Customers can opt to receive a paper statement.

Fees

Fees which may be incurred are listed in the Hero Saver Product Schedule (PDF) and Your Guide to Banking Fees (PDF).

Separate app terms of use apply.
Images for illustrative purposes only.

Important documents

Consider the applicable PDS available from Bankwest before deciding whether the product is right for you. Fees and charges may apply and subject to change. The relevant Product Schedule together with all of the related documents form the complete Product Disclosure Statement for this product.