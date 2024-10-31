Hero Saver Account.
Zero fees
No monthly account fees.
Earn interest for good habits
Earn bonus interest every month you deposit $200 and make no withdrawals.
Easy money management
Transfer money to and from any account.
Hit your savings goals
Create a goal, set up regular deposits and track your progress in the app.
The savings account for hitting goals.
Bonus interest when you stay on track.
Hero interest explained.
Base rate
You always get the Standard Variable interest rate on your savings balance
Bonus rate
Add the Variable Bonus rate when you make no withdrawals and deposit $200 on or by the last business day of the month.#
Total Hero rate
If you meet all conditions, you’ll receive both the Standard Variable rate plus the Variable Bonus rate – known as the Variable Hero rate.
What you get with a Bankwest savings account.
Supercharge your savings.
Track your goals
Save on auto
Set and forget with recurring transfers to put aside money regularly.
It’s in your interest
See your interest rate and name your accounts, in the app.
Fees.
(There are none).
Uncomplicate your banking.
Common questions.
If you're both already Bankwest customers, you may be able to open a joint account in the app by choosing the account you'd like and selecting the 'two of us' option.
You’ll need to already have joint Bankwest account(s) with the other applicant, or both applicants must not have any other existing Bankwest joint accounts.
With a joint transaction or savings account, both people will have full access to the account and the money in it unless the account has multiple signatory instructions.
Things to consider.
eStatements
Customers opening this account will receive eStatements via Bankwest Online Banking and the Bankwest App. Customers can opt to receive a paper statement.
Fees
Fees which may be incurred are listed in the Hero Saver Product Schedule (PDF) and Your Guide to Banking Fees (PDF).
Important documents
Consider the applicable PDS available from Bankwest before deciding whether the product is right for you. Fees and charges may apply and subject to change. The relevant Product Schedule together with all of the related documents form the complete Product Disclosure Statement for this product.