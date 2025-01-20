An app designed for how you bank
Virtual cards
Spending details
Multi-currency view
Money tools that keep up with you
Get notified in the app
Switch on notifications that matter to you, like payment reminders.
Customise your home screen
Pin, reorder and rename your accounts to view your money, your way.
Track your goals
Create goals, set up regular deposits and stay up to date with your savings progress.
Find purchases easily
Use transaction search to find purchases by amount, merchant or description.
Search and act instantly
Use search to find answers or make changes to how you manage your money.
Message us anytime
Our support team is always here to help.
Your security, our priority
Help keep your money safe
Use security features like card lock and get notifications of unusual activity.
Replace your lost, stolen or damaged card easily
Report it in the app to replace it right away.
Sign up in minutes
- 1. Download the app
- 2. Verify your ID securely
- 3. Open your first account.
Things to consider
- Apple, the Apple logo and Apple Pay are trademarks of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Bankwest Apple Pay Terms of Use apply.
- Android, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use apply. Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.
- Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
App push notifications
On eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled.
*** Virtual cards
Eligibility criteria apply. Virtual cards are available, subject to your account meeting the requirements, for Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Qantas Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply). See the Account Access Conditions of Use or Terms and Conditions relevant to your product.