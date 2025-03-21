Virtual cards.
The easy way to make purchases without using your regular card details.†††
Explore our range of products with virtual cards.
Your go-to card for more secure spending.
Added layer of protection
You can further protect your regular card with temporary card details.
Controlled spending
Set your own spending limit and expiry date.
Flexibility
Make purchases online, in-store and even while travelling.*
Choose your virtual card.
Single-use
Great option for one-time purchases. Auto expires after a single transaction or within 24 hours.
Multi-use
Use it for recurring payments or multiple transactions. Set a spend limit and end date.
Create and manage within the Bankwest App.
Tap ‘Cards’ from the ‘Money’ tab, and + to create a virtual card
Choose the account to link the virtual card to, and a card colour
Pick between ‘Single-use’ or ‘Multi-use’, then customise to your needs
Tap ‘Request card’ and set your PIN.
Download the app to get started.
Common questions.
You can use it for online, in-store (where digital wallet payments are accepted), and over-the-phone purchases.
If it’s multi-use, you can also use it for subscriptions. To keep your subscription, you’ll need to update your card details as soon as your card stops working.
You can’t use it to Pay AnyBody or set up direct debits. You also can’t use it at ATMs or to deposit funds.
If your joint account is one to sign, you can create a card. Keep in mind, both people on the account can see any transactions made on the card.
You can have three virtual cards linked to an eligible account at a time. If you’ve reached this limit, you can delete a card or select a different account to create a new one.
Your transactions will appear in the transaction listing or eStatements of the account you’ve linked to your card. If you add your card to your digital wallet, you can also view your most recent transactions there.
It’ll be automatically removed from the app. If you’ve added your card to your digital wallet, you’ll need to remove it.
You can remove your single-use virtual card once you’ve used it, or after 24 hours. Your multi-use virtual card can be removed once your card end date has passed.
Things to consider.
* Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.
††† Virtual cards
Eligibility criteria apply. Virtual cards are available, subject to your account meeting the requirements, for Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Accounts, Qantas Transactions Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply).