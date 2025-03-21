†††​ Virtual cards

You can use it for online, in-store (where digital wallet payments are accepted), and over-the-phone purchases.

​If it’s multi-use, you can also use it for subscriptions. To keep your subscription, you’ll need to update your card details as soon as your card stops working. ​​

You can’t use it to Pay AnyBody or set up direct debits. You also can’t use it at ATMs or to deposit funds.​