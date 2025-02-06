More Mastercard.

Earn as you spend
Earn between 1.5 and 2.5 points per dollar on eligible purchases and redeem for cashback or digital vouchers.~
Save on foreign transactions
No foreign transaction fees for Platinum and World cardholders.††
Up to 44 days interest free
Pay no interest on your purchases for up to 44 days.#
Overseas insurance
Travel with peace of mind with complimentary overseas travel insurance for Platinum and World cardholders.**
The credit card for those who want more.
Be rewarded for spending.
Get cash back
Turn reward points into money to spend how you like.
Buy gift cards
Use reward points to treat yourself or a loved one with a digital gift card.
Available in Classic, Platinum, or World
More Classic Mastercard
More Platinum Mastercard
|More Classic Mastercard
|More Platinum Mastercard
Minimum credit limit
$1,000
Minimum credit limit
$6,000
Higher min credit limit
Annual fee
$100
Annual fee
$160
Higher annual fee
Points earned
1.5 More Rewards points per $1 spent on eligable purchases~
Points earned
2 More Rewards points per $1 spent on eligible purchases~
More points
Points cap
Earn up to 150,000 More Rewards points per year~
Points cap
Earn up to 400,000 More Rewards points per year~
Higher points cap
Foreign transaction fee
2.95% of the transaction amount††
Foreign transaction fee
0%††
No foreign transaction fee
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Not applicable
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Included**
Lounge access
Not applicable
Lounge access
Not applicable
Interest at a glance.
No annual fee as part of a Complete Home Loan.
The More credit card can be included with the Complete Home Loan Package. So, you can take care of day-to-day spending while keeping money in your offset account. Terms and conditions apply.¶
Zero Mastercard.
For everyday spending with no annual fee.
Available in Classic or Platinum.
All the details.
More Classic Mastercard
More Platinum Mastercard
|More Classic Mastercard
|More Platinum Mastercard
Description
For earning reward points to redeem for digital vouchers or cashback.
Description
For earning reward points to redeem for digital vouchers or cashback.
|More Classic Mastercard
|More Platinum Mastercard
Introductory balance transfer rate
0% p.a. for 6 months on balance transfers.
New Bankwest More Mastercard customers only. 1% balance transfer fee, plus other fees and charges, T&Cs apply.*
Introductory balance transfer rate
0% p.a. for 6 months on balance transfers.
New Bankwest More Mastercard customers only. 1% balance transfer fee, plus other fees and charges, T&Cs apply.*
Introductory purchase rate
Not applicable
Introductory purchase rate
Not applicable
Bonus points
Not applicable
Bonus points
Not applicable
|More Classic Mastercard
|More Platinum Mastercard
Minimum credit limit
$1,000
Minimum credit limit
$6,000
Interest free period
Up to 44 days#
Interest free period
Up to 44 days#
Points earned
1.5 More Rewards points per $1 spent on eligable purchases~
Points earned
2 More Rewards points per $1 spent on eligible purchases~
Points cap
Earn up to 150,000 More Rewards points per year~
Points cap
Earn up to 400,000 More Rewards points per year~
Lounge access
Not applicable
Lounge access
Not applicable
Eligible card as part of Complete Home Loan Package
Yes¶
Eligible card as part of Complete Home Loan Package
Yes¶
|More Classic Mastercard
|More Platinum Mastercard
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Not applicable
Complimentary overseas travel insurance
Included**
Complimentary extended warranty insurance
Not applicable
Complimentary extended warranty insurance
Included**
Price guarantee insurance
Not applicable
Price guarantee insurance
Included**
Purchase security insurance
Not applicable
Purchase security insurance
Included**
|More Classic Mastercard
|More Platinum Mastercard
Ongoing purchase rate
19.99% p.a.^^
Ongoing purchase rate
19.99% p.a.^^
Ongoing balance transfer rate
19.99% p.a.~~
Ongoing balance transfer rate
19.99% p.a.~~
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.†
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.†
|More Classic Mastercard
|More Platinum Mastercard
Annual fee
$100
Annual fee
$160
Cash advance fee
3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater)
Cash advance fee
3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater)
Foreign transaction fee
2.95% of the transaction amount††
Foreign transaction fee
0%††
Balance transfer fee
1%
Balance transfer fee
1%
Paper statement fee
$1.25 per statement (avoid with eStatements)
Paper statement fee
$1.25 per statement (avoid with eStatements)
Late payment admin fee
$25 per statement period¶¶
Late payment admin fee
$25 per statement period¶¶
Uncomplicate your banking.
Explore the rest of the line up.
Common questions.
You can make your repayments in the app or online banking. Schedule a repeating payment for a set amount to make this automatic.
You can also call us on 13 17 19 and choose ‘self-service phone banking’ or visit a participating Bank@Post location to make a repayment.
At a minimum, you’ll need to pay off the ‘Minimum payment’ amount specified on your statement plus any ‘Amount Due Immediately’ by the due date to avoid a late payment fee. You can also choose to pay off your entire balance to avoid purchase interest and get your interest free days (if applicable).
- Directly through www.bankwestmorerewards.com.au
- From the app tap on the profile icon in the top left corner. Select ‘Settings’ > ‘Profile’ > ‘More Rewards'
- From any page on the website by going to 'Log in' > 'More Rewards'
- From online banking by going to 'Accounts' > 'Account balances' and selecting your More Mastercard.
You won't be able to redeem your More Rewards points if:
- Your Bankwest More Mastercard account has been open for less than 60 days
- You've made less than $1,500 worth of eligible purchases since your More Rewards Credit Card was opened
- You've recently made a late payment to your account, in which case you can't redeem until your next statement is issued
- Your card has been reported lost or stolen
- You don't have enough available points to redeem the Reward you want.
You’ll be eligible to apply for a More Mastercard if you meet the below criteria.
- You’re 18 years or over
- You’re an Australian permanent resident
- You don’t already have a Bankwest More Mastercard, as we only allow one per customer.
Start your application online now. You'll need:
- Photo identification such as an Australian driver's licence or passport. Or see a handy list of other ID documents we'll accept.
- Employment details, including length of employment and employer contact numbers
- Info about your income, expenses, assets, loans and other credit cards.
If you have a credit card and you want to add someone else as an additional cardholder, you and the person will both need to fill out and sign the Additional Cardholder(s) Request Form (PDF).
Once you’ve finished, you can send this form to us at:
Cards Services
Reply Paid 8411
Perth BC WA 6849
If the person you want to add as an additional cardholder isn’t already banking with us, we’ll need them to be identified at an Australia Post outlet. See a handy list of ID documents we’ll accept.
Things to consider.
~ Earning More Rewards points
More Rewards points are earned in accordance with and subject to the Bankwest More Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF). Exclusions, limitations and points caps apply. More Rewards points will only be credited to your account once you have spent at least $1,500 on eligible purchases and your account has been open for at least 60 days.
Annual bonus points will not be available to Account Holders who open a Card Account after 31 July 2023. See Bankwest More Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF) for more information.
†† Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are transactions occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. No foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.
# Interest free days
You qualify for interest free days on purchases if you pay the closing balance owing (excluding any promotional or introductory balance transfer amount) on your current statement in full by the due date. Section 24 of our Credit Cards Conditions of Use (PDF) further outlines how this interest free period is calculated.
** Complimentary insurance
Complimentary overseas travel insurance provides base cover only. Limitations, exclusions, and eligibility criteria apply. See the Credit Card Insurances Product Disclosure Statement and Information Booklet (PDF) for details.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cover is available for overseas medical expenses incurred due to COVID-19. No cover is available under any other benefit or if you are travelling on a cruise. Terms and conditions apply. For more information please refer to the Credit Card Insurance PDS (PDF).
## Complimentary lounge passes
To gain access to participating airport lounges, you must register your Bankwest More World Mastercard on the Mastercard Travel Pass website or app, generate a membership QR code and present this along with your boarding pass for validation. More World Mastercard customers receive ten complimentary lounge visits every year, per account, each visit can be used by either the primary cardholder or guest. Guest must always be accompanied by the primary cardholder and cannot use the access on their own. Please note, your lounge access may be blocked if your account is closed, in arrears, reported lost or stolen, or has been blocked by us for any reason.
To redeem an offer visit the Mastercard Travel Pass website or app, select your preferred offer and generate an offer QR code. Present the valid offer QR code to the cashier and redeem the offer. Please note, offers vary by location. Visit Mastercard Travel Pass website for information on accessing lounges, offer locations, a full list of Terms and Conditions and Frequently Asked Questions. Please review Mastercard Travel Pass Terms & Conditions before you make your first lounge visit.
^^ The ongoing purchase interest rate
The ongoing purchase interest rate is the rate that applies to purchases after any applicable introductory period finishes.
~~ The ongoing balance transfer rate
The ongoing balance transfer rate is the rate that applies after the introductory period finishes.
† Cash advance rate
Cash advance rate applies to online transfers and using your credit card to withdraw cash.
¶ Complete Home Loan Package
No credit card annual fee applies when the card is taken out as an eligible card with the Complete Home Loan Package. Package consists of an eligible home loan, one optional eligible credit card per customer and up to nine optional Offset Transaction Accounts per loan. The Complete Home Loan Package is closed when all home loans included in the package are closed. Under the package, only one optional Bankwest Qantas Mastercard, Bankwest More Mastercard or Breeze Mastercard account is allowed per customer. Minimum credit limit is $3,000 for the Bankwest Qantas Platinum Mastercard, $1,000 for the Bankwest More Classic Mastercard and the Breeze Classic Mastercard, and $6,000 for the Bankwest More Platinum Mastercard and Breeze Platinum Mastercard, and $12,000 for the Bankwest More World Mastercard and Bankwest Qantas World Mastercard.
§ Easy Instalments
Lending criteria, fees and charges apply. Terms and conditions apply and are available on request. Available on eligible purchases between $100 and $10,000. Cash advances, gambling transactions, balance transfers, purchases on a promotional offer and purchases made more than 30 days prior aren’t eligible. You won't be able to apply for an Easy Instalments plan if you don't meet our eligibility criteria (e.g. if you've exceeded your limit or if you're in default). When you apply for an Easy Instalments plan, you are requesting an amendment to your allocation of payments in accordance with clause 6. of the Easy Instalments Terms and Conditions. To apply payments in this order may mean that other balances that attract a higher interest rate may be repaid later which may result in you paying higher interest charges.
^ Earning Qantas Points
You must be a member of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program to earn and redeem Qantas Points. A joining fee usually applies. However, complimentary membership is available from Bankwest if you join at qantas.com/joinffbankwest. Membership and the earning and redemption of points are subject to the terms and conditions of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program. Qantas Points are earned in accordance with and subject to the Bankwest Qantas Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF).
Qantas Points are earned on eligible purchases only. Most purchases are eligible purchases except some things such as balance transfers, bank fees, gambling, government charges and anything else listed in section 5 of the Bankwest Qantas Rewards Terms and Conditions (PDF). Exclusions and limitations apply. Points earned and redemption values subject to change.
Qantas Points (outside any bonus points) won't be transferred to your Qantas Frequent Flyer Account until:
- You have spent an initial $1,500 on eligible purchases using your card; and
- Your account has been opened for at least 2 months.
¶¶ Late payment admin fee
When the minimum payment is not processed by the due date. This includes any amount shown on your card account statement as 'amount due immediately'.