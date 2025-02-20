Welcome to the new Bankwest.

Skip to main contentGo to search

Keep track of your accounts and transactions in a simple home screen, customised by you. 
Make and receive payments effortlessly.

Send payments instantly from your contacts and get paid using your phone number. 

Know exactly where you spent.

Transaction details that show you where you spent your money, so you're not left wondering. 

Get started with a straight forward, no-fee bank account.

Easy Transaction Account

The account for daily spending

A simple bank account for the day-to-day.

Start spending straight away

Add your card to your digital wallet to spend instantly.

No fees

Enjoy no ATM, foreign transaction or monthly fees - and no minimum deposit requirements.*†

A home for your home loan.

Flexible home loans to suit your situation.

Loan options that fit with you

Choose from fixed, variable or both.

Know where you’re at

Everything you need to know about your home loan in one place.

Save on interest 

Track how much interest you’ve saved using offsets.

The info and help you need.

Get help in app.

Search for features and answers or message us.
Extra support when you need it most.

If you’re having financial difficulties or are dealing with the loss of a loved one, we’re here to help.
Home loan help.

Bankwest Lenders are available seven days a week, including evenings – in person, or over the phone.
Guides and articles.

Find answers to common questions.
Things to consider.

* ATM fees

ATM operators may charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply.

† Foreign transaction fees

Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.