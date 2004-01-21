How to set up and manage your home loan repayments

Increasing repayments

Increasing your repayment amount is a way to help you reduce your home loan interest and pay off your loan faster. You can make unlimited extra repayments to your Bankwest variable rate home loan and up to $10,000 extra per year if you have the Bankwest fixed rate loan.

If you’ve setup repayments yourself, use the app or online banking to change your scheduled payments.

For direct debits we’ve set up for you, message us in the app or give us a call.