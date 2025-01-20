Home loans
Get the support you need for your home loan. Learn about applying, repayment options and managing your mortgage.
How to make repayments on your home loan
You can set up scheduled repayments for your Bankwest home loan, change your repayment amount, frequency and type. Learn how to manage your repayments.
How to discharge your home loan
A home loan discharge request is a request to remove Bankwest as the ‘Mortgagee’ on the Certificate of Title.
How to make progress payments on construction loans
If you have a construction loan, you'll need us to make progress payments to your builder at every stage of your project. Learn how to make them.
What happens when there's a change to home loan interest rates
Learn what to expect from Bankwest when there's a change to home loan interest rates.
How to redraw from your home loan
Redraw can allow you to access extra funds that you’ve paid into your home loan above your required repayments. Learn how to redraw from your eligible home loan.
How to reduce your home loan limit
You might want to reduce your home loan limit to pay off or decrease your overall debt. Learn how you can reduce the limit on your home loan.
How to sign your home loan contract online
After your home loan has been approved we’ll send you an email which tells you everything you need to know to sign your documents online.
What do I need to apply for a home loan
Before you apply for a Bankwest home loan, find out what information and documents you’ll need to provide.
What happens at the end of a fixed rate period
We’ll let you know in advance when your fixed term is ending so you have time to review your options on what happens next. Read more on your options.