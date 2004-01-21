What you need to apply for a home loan.

We’ll need to identify you and collect information about your financial situation. If you’re building or renovating we’ll also need additional documents like building contracts and plans.

For home loan applications we’ll need to identify you and collect information to better understand your financial situation.

We’ll need to confirm your identity when you apply for a home loan. Check out the list of identification we accept.

If you earn pay as you go (PAYG) income, provide your most recent payslip.

If you’re self employed, check out our guide to home loans for self-employed .

If currently leased, provide a copy of the signed lease agreement or rental statement from your managing agent.

Other income types that may be considered include (but not limited to):

Expenses and liabilities

We’ll require some information regarding your expenses. These include things like:

Bills

Groceries

Insurances (car, home and contents etc)

Transport

Subscriptions.

In addition to expenses you’ll also need to provide details about any debts you have outside Bankwest, like credit cards, loans or buy now pay later.

We’ll need to know: