Documents you need to verify your identity.

Know Your Customer (KYC)

You might receive a call from our Know Your Customer (KYC) Collect team to verify your identity, check your tax residency, or ask you to visit a participating Australia Post outlet with your ID. This is to meet our regulatory obligations.

We know it can be uncomfortable to give your personal details over the phone, so you can call us on the number below to check the call you’ve received is from Bankwest, and to verify your details.

Remember, we will never ask you to transfer funds or reveal your passwords or log in details. We will never include a link to login directly from an email or SMS or ask you to share your screen.

To contact our KYC Collect team, please call us on:

1300 380 679 (in Australia)

+61 1300 380 679 (from overseas).



The team is available from 9am – 5pm AWST, Monday to Friday.