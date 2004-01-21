Ideas Lab.
Since 2010, the Ideas Lab community has used customer feedback to help shape the future of the bank’s products and services.
Be the first to see and hear about our products, features and services, and tell us how we can improve your experience.
We use a range of methods to engage the community.
All results collected from the community remain completely anonymous and are reported in aggregate form only.
Online questionnaires
They’re mobile and computer friendly.
Focus groups and workshops
Ideate with us in person.
Interviews
They’re done online and in-person.
Online forums
Discuss topics with the community.
Your feedback has a real impact.
Just a few things we’ve recently done that have been directly informed by the feedback of our Ideas Lab community include:
- Launching Australia’s first-ever visual T&C’s
- Making our mobile app simpler, quicker and easier to use
- Optimising our call centre waiting times and the help options provided
- Developing competition prizes that our customers actually want to win
- Optimising how we communicate with you
- Enhancing the customer identification process when contacting us
- Adding new features to our mobile app that make it easier to manage your finances.
Plus, we’re regularly doing many other interesting and fun studies that help us understand our customers’ financial goals and behaviour, which helps us to develop products, features and services that continue to improve the financial wellbeing of our customers and the community.
Community benefits.
Participate and win.
Complete at least one study per month for an entry to win one of four giftpay.com.au $100 e-gift cards.
Stay tuned.
Receive e-newsletters on what we’re developing based on the findings from our community studies.
Guaranteed incentives.
Have an opportunity to be invited to larger studies with guaranteed incentives.
