Account management
How to dispute a transaction
If you don't recognise a transaction on your account and believe it's fraud, get in touch with us right away. Read more on how to dispute a transaction.
How to change your password
Forgotten your password? Don’t worry if it’s slipped your mind, you can quickly reset your password in online banking or the Bankwest App.
How to register for SMS code
SMS code is an added layer of protection when you're banking or shopping online. Learn how to register for SMS code.
Documents you need to verify your identity
There may be times when we need to check your ID to confirm your identity. Use our handy guide to see what documents we'll accept. Read more.
How to find your Personal Access Number (PAN)
Your Personal Access Number (PAN) is unique to you. You can use it along with your password to log in to Bankwest Online Banking or the Bankwest App.
How to set up PIN or biometric login in the app
Log in to the app faster with PIN or biometric login, instead of your Personal Access Number (PAN) and password. Learn how to set this up.
How to close your Bankwest account
You can close transaction, savings and credit cards in the Bankwest App. Learn how to close your Bankwest account, to simplify your finances.
How to change your legal name
If you're changing your name, you'll need to complete a Change of Name Statement.
How to log in to online banking for the first time
You can do a variety of everyday banking tasks through online banking and the app. Learn how to set up online banking with us.
What to do when your phone is lost or stolen
Find out how you can disable the Bankwest App from any of your registered devices if your phone or device is lost, stolen or sold.
Setting up and changing secret questions
Secret questions are an extra layer of security for your online banking – they’ll help keep your details safe and secure. Learn how to set them up.
How to stop receiving promotional messages
If you're not keen on getting promotional messages from us, you can choose to opt out of receiving marketing material. Learn more.
How do I update the Bankwest App?
Learn how to update the Bankwest App and your device operating system.