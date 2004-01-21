How to close your Bankwest account.
Read time 3 min
You can close transaction and savings accounts, and credit cards in the Bankwest App. To close a term deposit, home loan, personal loan or joint account please contact us.
On This Page
Transaction and savings accounts
How it works
- Log in to the Bankwest App
- Navigate to ‘Money’ then ‘Accounts’
- Select an account from the list
- Tap settings in the right-hand corner then find ‘Close account’.
Important information
- The account must be your account (not a joint account) and on the same PAN you used to log in to the app
- If you have any funds in the account you’re closing, you’ll need to transfer all funds to another account or recipient
- Accounts cannot have uncleared funds
- Accounts cannot be in debit.
Credit cards
How it works
- Log in to the Bankwest App
- Navigate to ‘Money’ then ‘Accounts’
- Select an account from the list
- Tap settings in the right-hand corner then find ‘Close account’.
Important information
- You’ll need to be the primary card holder to close the account
- If you want to replace a lost or stolen card, you’ll need to tap ‘Lost, stolen or damaged card’ from the card menu instead
- After your card is closed, your account won’t be visible in your account list. If you have an outstanding balance, you’ll still receive statements until the balance is resolved. You’ll find eStatements in the ‘Closed accounts’ section of the estatements menu if you registered before closing your account.
Things to keep in mind
There might be transactions, fees or interest that haven’t been applied to your account yet. Although we’ll close your card right away, you’ll continue to get statements and will need to make at least the minimum monthly payments until the balance is paid in full. We will then close your account 30 days after it’s paid in full.
Other accounts
To close your term deposit, home loan, personal loan or a joint account, message us anytime in the app.
Common questions
- We’ll send you a letter confirming your account closure request within 5-10 days
- You won’t be able to use any cards attached to the account
- You’ll need to cancel and rearrange any direct debits directly with the merchant
- If you have a More Mastercard you’ll need to redeem your points within the next 30 days
- Your account won’t be visible in your account list, but you’ll still see any outstanding balance on your statements and will need to make at least the minimum monthly payment until the balance is paid in full.
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
No, you’ll need to contact us if you want to close a joint account.