Skip to main contentGo to search

Home loan calculators

Work out what you can afford, understand the costs and find the right home loan for you.

How much can I borrow

Add your income and expenses to calculate your borrowing power.

Borrowing power calculator

Home loan repayments

Calculate your mortgage repayments and discover how much you could save.

Home loan repayment calculator

Next steps

Not ready to apply? Explore our fixed and variable rate home loans.

Talk to a lender

Our home lending specialists are available seven days a week – including evenings.

Talk to a lender

Get started

Let us take the stress out of your home loan application.

Start applying

Home loan guides and tips