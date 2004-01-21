How to pay off your home loan faster.

This is a good way to save on home loan interest with minimal effort.

Here’s the maths behind it. Interest is calculated daily and raised monthly on your due date every month. If you split your monthly repayments into two fortnightly repayments, or even four weekly repayments, you’re making repayments on your loan more frequently. This means the balance we calculate your interest on every day will be lower.

An added bonus for anyone who gets paid weekly or fortnightly is that your loan repayments can be more aligned to your pay cycle, which can help when budgeting.

Keep in mind that if you’re paying interest only on a Bankwest home loan, you can only make monthly repayments.