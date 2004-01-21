What happens at the end of your fixed rate period.

It depends on a number of factors, including how long you’ve got to go on your fixed rate period and your current loan amount. We also take into account what the rate was in the wholesale money market at the time we borrowed to fund your loan (the ‘funding rate’) and what the rate is when the fixed rate period is terminated early (the ‘investing rate’). The fixed rate break cost covers the difference between these rates.

These wholesale money market interest rates can change substantially from day to day, so any fixed rate break cost quotes you’re given are only valid for that day and subject to change.

Fixed rate break cost calculation example

Let’s say the rate in the wholesale money market when you took out a 5-year fixed rate loan was 5.50% p.a., and now it’s 3.00% p.a.. Now let’s say you decide to break your fixed rate loan with 2 years to go on the fixed rate period, and your current loan principal is $300,000.

To estimate the break cost, the following formula is used:

(Rate when the fixed rate loan was taken out – rate when the fixed rate period ended early) x remaining fixed period of loan x current loan principal = fixed rate break cost.



For the example above, the calculation would be:

(5.50%p.a. – 3.00% p.a.) x 2 x $300,000 = $15,000



This means your estimated fixed rate break cost would be $15,000.

Keep in mind that the exact calculation of the break cost amount also includes additional factors, like the value and timing of the remaining cash flows based on current market interest rates determined by us.

You can also get an estimate of fixed rate break costs by getting in touch with one of our Home Lending Specialists.