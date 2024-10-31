Find your local cash and cheque services.
Tips to make your visit effortless.
Always bring your card
Don’t forget your card and PIN. If you forget your PIN, reset it in the app.
Instant cash deposits
When you deposit cash it’s available almost instantly.
Cheque deposits
Cheque deposits at CommBank ATMs take up to 3 business days to clear and 7 business days for Bank@Post.
Fees (there are none)
We won’t charge any fees at CommBank ATMs or Bank@Post.
Find a CommBank ATM.
CommBank ATMs.
CommBank’s network of ATMs allow you to:
- Check your account balance
- Withdraw up to $2,000 cash each day
- Deposit up to $8,000 cash each day
- Deposit Australian cheques (up to 50).
Bankwest customers can also use any major Australian bank ATM to withdraw cash with no fees.#
CommBank ATMs.
CommBank’s network of ATMs allow you to:
- Check your account balance
- Withdraw up to $2,000 cash each day
- Deposit up to $8,000 cash each day
- Deposit Australian cheques (up to 50).
Bankwest customers can also use any major Australian bank ATM to withdraw cash with no fees.#
Withdraw cash from any major bank ATM in Australia, fee-free.
Eligible customers can withdraw cash from CommBank, ANZ, NAB and Westpac ATM with no ATM fees.
Overseas and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee. Cash advance interest rates and fees may also apply if you withdraw cash from your credit card.
What to expect at Commbank ATMs.
ATMs that speak your language.
You change the language from English to Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Filipino, Korean or Greek.
Accessibility built right in.
All CommBank ATMs have touchscreen technology and are audio-enabled – plug in your earphones to get started.
Find Bank@Post.
Bank@Post is a service provided by Australia Post and is available at participating Post Offices.
Local and convenient.
With over 3400 Australia Post locations providing access to Bank@Post, you can do your banking Australia-wide.
Trusted and secure.
Staff are trained to follow strict security and cash handling practices, so you can bank with confidence.
Use of the Bank@Post service is covered by the Banking Code of Practice and our Complaints handling procedure.
What can you do at Bank@Post?
Deposit cash.
Loose coins accepted up to $20, otherwise coins must be in coin bags by denomination.
Deposit Australian cheques.
Up to 99 cheques per transaction. Cheques made out to joint payees can’t be accepted.
Other ways to manage your money.
When you’re overseas.
Our travel checklist includes everything you need to know about accessing and managing your money overseas.
With your home loan.
Managing your home loan repayments can be simple and easy. We’ve put together a guide to show you how.
Common questions.
You can withdraw cash from any ATM overseas which displays the Mastercard logo. Bankwest does not charge fees on Platinum Debit Mastercards. Cash advance fees may apply for credit card customers. Other fees may apply, including those charged by the ATM operator. Check out our help article for more info.
Things to consider.
# Major bank ATMs and ATM fees
Eligible customers can withdraw cash from CommBank, ANZ, NAB and Westpac ATM with no ATM fees.
Overseas and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee. Cash advance interest rates and fees may also apply if you withdraw cash from your credit card. Other fees and charges may apply.
Bank@Post
Loose coin accepted up to $20 otherwise coins must be in coin bags by denomination.
Bank@Post is an agency service provided by Australia Post on behalf of Bankwest. Bank@Post is available at participating Post Offices. Services available are cash withdrawals, deposits, balance enquiries and credit card repayments. Limits apply.