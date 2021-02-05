How to dispute transactions.

If you did authorise the transaction

You can either call us or use our Transaction Dispute Form. However, we do suggest that you contact the business who charged you to raise your concerns as they may be able to resolve these transaction disputes quickly.

To submit a Transaction Dispute Form, download and complete it digitally, then return it to us via email or Bankmail.

Alternatively, you can print the form, complete it and send it to Bankwest using the details printed on the form.