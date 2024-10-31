Easy Saver Account.
No fees
No monthly transaction fees.
Get started with less
No minimum balance or monthly deposit.
Interest with no strings
Withdraw whenever you want and still earn interest.
No cap
Keep earning interest, no matter your balance.
The savings account for flexible savings.
Save and spend.
Your Easy Saver requires a linked Easy Transaction Account. Earn interest on your savings and access it anytime by linked account transfer.
Interest at a glance.
What you get with a Bankwest savings account.
Supercharge your savings.
Track your goals
Create a goal, set up regular deposits and track your progress in the app.
Save on auto
Set and forget with recurring transfers to put aside money regularly.
It’s in your interest
See your interest rate and name your accounts, in the app.
Fees.
(There are none).
Uncomplicate your banking.
Common questions.
You’re eligible if you’re aged 16 or older. Easy Saver accounts are limited to one per person and joint accounts aren’t available. You’ll need to have an existing Easy Transaction Account or open one when you open the Easy Saver.
A linked account is a bank account you can use to access or transfer funds to and from an interest-earning account. Since interest-earning accounts like Easy Saver don’t have debit cards or BPAY® access attached to them, you can only access the money in them by transferring it to your linked account. In this case, the linked bank account is an Easy Transaction Account and the interest-earning account is an Easy Saver.
See the rates applicable to your account at any time in the app or on this page.
In your ‘Money’ screen, select ‘Goals’. Select ‘Set up a new goal’ and follow the prompts.
Things to consider.
* Easy Saver
The Easy Saver variable introductory rate only applies to new accounts. Not available if you’ve had the introductory rate on an Easy Saver Account in the last two years. Variable introductory rate and term are set out in the welcome letter. At the end of the introductory rate term, the account reverts to the Easy Saver variable rate. T&Cs subject to change.
Only one account allowed per customer (not available for joint accounts).
eStatements
Customers opening this account will receive eStatements via Bankwest Online Banking and the Bankwest App. Customers can opt to receive a paper statement.
Important documents
Consider the applicable PDS available from Bankwest before deciding whether the product is right for you. Fees and charges may apply and subject to change. The relevant Product Schedule together with all of the related documents form the complete Product Disclosure Statement for this product.