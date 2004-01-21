Bankwest Samsung Pay Terms of Use.

2. Definitions

The expressions below have the following meaning in these Terms of Use:

Account Terms mean the terms and conditions applicable to each savings, transaction or credit card account linked to a Bankwest Card registered on a Samsung Device including the Account Access Conditions of Use, Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use and the Commercial Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use.

Additional Cardholder has the meaning given in the Account Access Conditions of Use and the Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use but in relation to the Commercial Credit Cards Account Access Conditions of Use means a person nominated by you and to whom we have issued a Bankwest Card to operate the card account.

Bankwest Card means an eligible Bankwest credit or debit Mastercard issued by us including the electronic microchip that may be embedded in the card.

Passcode means a code, password or biometric identifier such as, but not limited to, a fingerprint or iris scan, where applicable, which unlocks a Samsung Device.

Samsung means Samsung Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ACN 002 915 648 and/or its related bodies corporate and affiliates.

Samsung Device means a device such as a Samsung mobile, wearable device or other accessory which supports Samsung Pay, and on which Bankwest determines, in its sole discretion, Bankwest Cards may be registered.

Samsung Pay means the payment service provided by Samsung for making payments using a Samsung Device and a credit or debit card registered on such a device.

Samsung Wallet is a mobile application, formerly called Samsung Pay, that is a digital wallet provided by Samsung, on which payment cards can be stored.

we, us, the Bank or Bankwest means Bankwest, a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit licence 234945 and its successors and assigns. Any other grammatical form of the word ‘we’ has a corresponding meaning.

You means the holder of the account (and each of you if there is more than one account holder) linked to a Bankwest Card which is loaded onto the Samsung Device.