How to log in for the first time.

2. Password or 4-digit PIN

If you applied online

Use the password you set during your application.

If you applied by any other means (e.g. via broker)

You would've received an SMS with a 4-digit PIN. When you first log in to the app or online banking, you’ll be prompted to use this.

Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be asked to set up a password to replace the temporary PIN. It’s also a good idea to set up secret questions.