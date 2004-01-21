Setting up and changing secret questions.

Your secret questions

If you don't have access to SMS code or have set up a temporary exemption you'll be asked to answer secret questions when a stronger identity check is required like, when you’re:

Adding or paying a new BPAY ® or Pay AnyBody recipient

or Pay AnyBody recipient Making a BPAY or Pay AnyBody payment above a certain amount

Increasing your daily limits

Updating your contact details.

You'll need to set up four questions − you can choose two from a given menu and create two of your own.