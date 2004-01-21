Banking Code of Practice.
The Banking Code of Practice sets the Australian standard for best practice banking and outlines our key commitments and obligations. We subscribe to the Code so we can help keep your finances safe and secure. It represents our commitment to ethical behaviour, responsible lending, better financial protection and increased transparency.
Access the current Banking Code of Practice (PDF).
Learn more about the Banking Code of Practice by visiting the Australian Banking Association website.
