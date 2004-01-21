Using an offset account to help pay off your mortgage sooner.

What’s an offset account?

An offset account can help you reduce the interest you pay on your home loan. It works like any normal transaction account, except it’s linked to your home loan.

Any money you have in your offset transaction account is ‘offset’ against the balance in your home loan account, reducing the amount on which interest is calculated on that day. Interest on your home loan balance is calculated daily, so the more money you can keep in your offset account each day, the more your home loan interest will be reduced.

You can open single or joint offset accounts in the app if you have an eligible home loan, either our variable rate or fixed rate home loans.