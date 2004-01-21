How to refinance your home loan.

What’s refinancing? In a nutshell, refinancing means moving your home loan from one lender to another. Essentially, when you refinance to another lender, it’s considered a whole new loan. Because you’re not buying a new home, the process doesn’t involve another vendor or settlement agent, although you do still need to get the property valued.

Why refinance? Things are always changing, so it’s a good idea to make sure your home loan is keeping up with your lifestyle and needs. Learn more about the benefits of refinancing and why you might want to look into it.

Can I refinance with the same lender? If you’re swapping to a different type of home loan, changing your repayments, or splitting and combining loans – all while remaining with the same lender – this is commonly known as a loan transfer. Before you decide to refinance, it’s worth looking at what your current lender is now offering because there might be a new home loan with more flexible features or add-ons that can help you meet your goals. Check with your current lender before you refinance, they might have another home loan option that’s more suitable for you.

How do I refinance my home loan?

Chat to a lender or broker. They’ll be able to look at your personal situation, including why you want to refinance and the potential benefits, while taking your finances into account. They can also outline what’s involved, guide you through the steps in more detail and be on call when you need them. They can help you specifically to: Negotiate with your existing lender

If your home loan is with us, we can chat about your interest rate options



Weigh up different loan types and find one that might suit your situation, needs and objectives better



It’ll be similar to applying for your first home loan. Don’t forget – refinancing is still subject to lending criteria and can incur other fees and charges.



Things that need to happen during refinancing. Although it’s not a new loan for you, it will be a new loan for the lender you choose. A valuation of your property will be carried out and you’ll usually need to give them statements of your current home loan, as well as a payout figure. This is the amount remaining on the loan that will be paid out to your current lender. You’ll also need to organise a discharge with your original lender. This can take a few weeks so should be organised early. A settlement date will be organised, which is arranged between the two lenders to transfer the mortgage title.

The cost of refinancing.

Discharge costs. Banks will usually charge a fee for you to discharge your mortgage (this is when the bank’s name is removed from your property title). The cost varies from bank to bank and usually takes a few weeks to be processed.

Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI). When you refinance your mortgage and your new bank is lending you over 80% of your property’s value, you may need to pay LMI.

Breaking a fixed rate loan. If you’re currently on a fixed rate loan at your bank, you may incur a charge to break that term early. The cost depends on how long is left to run on your fixed term and what your fixed interest rate is. Your current bank will be able to provide an estimated break cost.