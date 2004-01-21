How do I update the Bankwest App?
To use the Bankwest App, make sure your device is running iOS 15 or later or Android 9 or later. If not, you’ll need to update both your operating system and the Bankwest App.
Keeping your app up to date ensures you get the latest features, security enhancements, and performance improvements.
Apple devices (iPhone or iPad)
Minimum requirement: iOS 15 or later
If your device runs an older iOS version, you may not be able to use the latest Bankwest App. You can still access your account via Bankwest Online Banking in your browser.
To manually update the app:
- Open the App Store
- Tap your profile icon at the top-right
- Scroll to find the Bankwest App and tap Update
- You can also long-press the App Store icon and select Updates from the quick menu
To enable automatic app updates (all iOS versions):
- Open the Settings app
- Tap App Store
- Under Automatic Downloads, toggle App Updates to ON
To update your iOS software (if needed):
- Open Settings > General > Software Update
- Tap Download and Install
Android devices (phone or tablet)
Minimum requirement: Android 9.0 or later
If your device runs an older Android version, you may not be able to use the latest Bankwest App. You can still access your account via Bankwest Online Banking in your browser.
To manually update the app:
- Open the Google Play Store
- Tap your profile icon at the top right
- Tap Manage apps & device
- Under Updates available, find the Bankwest App and tap Update
To enable automatic app updates:
- Open the Google Play Store
- Tap your profile icon
- Go to Settings > Network Preferences > Auto-update apps
- Select Over any network or Over Wi-Fi only, then tap Done
To update your Android software (If needed)
- On your device, open Settings and select ‘Software update’ (this tab may also be called ‘About device’ or ‘About phone’)
- Follow the prompts to update.